Epson Announces New BrightLink Interactive Ultra Short-Throw, Ultra-Wide Laser Displays for Education and Corporate

ORLANDO, Fla., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- InfoComm Booth #2129) – Epson, the number one projector manufacturer in the world1, today introduced the BrightLink® 1485Fi and the BrightLink 1480Fi ultra short-throw interactive laser displays – the ultimate productivity and collaboration tool for classrooms and meeting rooms. Leveraging a virtually maintenance-free laser light source, these ultra short-throw, 1080p Full HD2 laser displays offer new 16:6 widescreen display options for turning virtually any flat surface into an instant, ultra-wide interactive digital whiteboard. Epson's new BrightLink 1485Fi will be on display at InfoComm 2019 in Orlando, Fla. from June 12-14 at Epson's booth, #2129.

Offering 5,000 lumens of equal color and white brightness3, the new BrightLink models offer either a 100-inch 16:9 or new ultra-wide 120-inch 16:6 display, delivering up to 4,732 square inches of bright, true-to-life images for impactful presentations, even in well-lit rooms. The ultra short-throw BrightLink 1485Fi and 1480Fi provide one-step calibration of touch and interactive pens to turn virtually any flat surface into an instant interactive digital whiteboard. In addition, a wall mounted control panel allows for power control, source switching and supports HDBaseT connectivity, reducing the number of cables between a computer and the projector to a single cable for image, audio and interactivity.

"Epson continues to provide unbeatable laser solutions for enhanced productivity and interactivity in education and corporate environments," said Tom Piche, product manager, projectors, Epson America, Inc. "As all-in-one productivity tools, the new BrightLink models provide a seamless digital experience. Offering big, bright images in high ambient light environments, the interactive laser displays inspire creativity and offer better readability for increased engagement and more collaborative experiences."

The Epson BrightLink 1485Fi and BrightLink 1480Fi are true collaboration devices, integrating the utility of a whiteboard, projector and interactive display to transform virtually any flat surface into a digital whiteboard and interactive space that doesn't require a computer or software. Users simply turn on the projector and start writing, with no PC required. Featuring enterprise-level security via integrated wireless networking, users can save, print and email content directly from the interactive laser display, and wirelessly share content simultaneously from multiple devices with Miracast. In addition, users can connect two networked BrightLink 1485Fi models together for sharing one interactive canvas.

Epson's award-winning laser technology delivers remarkable color accuracy, easy set-up and up to 20,000 hours4 of laser light source for a virtually maintenance-free solution. As the first manufacturer to combine inorganic 3LCD panels with an inorganic phosphor wheel, Epson continues to connect people and technology with solutions for creative ideas, displays and collaboration across a variety of sectors where long life, minimal maintenance and low cost of operation are significant.

The new BrightLink models include a one-year subscription to SMART Learning Suite for education customers. As a leader in innovation, Epson also offers the Brighter Futures® program, a unique sales and support initiative available specifically for schools. Designed to help educators select and implement the best products for their classrooms while making the most of their budgets, Brighter Futures offers special pricing, extended Epson limited warranty coverage for a total of five years, dedicated education account managers, and toll-free technical support for all Epson projectors and associated accessories.

The Epson BrightLink 1485Fi and BrightLink 1480Fi will be available in late October 2019. The BrightLink 1480Fi is the replacement model for existing BrightLink users, as it is compatible with current BrightLink mount systems. The BrightLink 1485Fi requires a new mount system and intended for new BrightLink users. The interactive laser displays come with a limited three-year warranty with next business day replacement, including free shipping both ways5. For additional information, please visit www.epson.com/brightlink.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than U.S. $10 billion.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Epson is the #1 projector brand worldwide and in the U.S. according to most recent quarterly data from PMA, a leading high-tech market research and publishing firm specializing in the display market.

2 Pixel shifting technology achieves Full HD resolution on screen.

3 Color brightness (color light output) and white brightness (white light output) will vary depending on usage conditions. Color light output measured in accordance with IDMS 15.4; white light output measured in accordance with ISO 21118.

4 No required maintenance for the light source up to 20,000 hours. Approximate time until brightness decreases 50% from first time usage. Measured by acceleration test assuming use of 0.04-0.20 mg/m3 of particulate matter. Time varies depending on usage conditions and environment. Replacement of parts other than the light source may be required in a shorter period. The projector comes with a 3-year limited warranty.

5 Expedited shipping not available in all areas. Road Service orders must be in by 3 p.m. Eastern Time for Next-Business-Day delivery.

EPSON is a registered trademark, EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark and Better Products for a Better Future is a trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. BrightLink is a registered trademark of Epson America, Inc. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2019 Epson America, Inc.

