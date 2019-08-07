Epson Announces New Generation Discproducer Products

LONG BEACH, Calif., Aug 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its success and expertise in providing optical media solutions for publishing and archiving, Epson America, Inc., today announced a new generation of Discproducer products®. Available immediately from Epson's authorized discproducer partners, the new Discproducer PP-50II and Discproducer PP-100III, meet industry needs for cost-effective publishing and printing of CDs/DVDs/Blu-ray discs with the added ability to read/write to Blu-ray format using the same device, which solves the problem of having to buy Blu-ray-only units. A few of the markets served by these devices include healthcare (radiology/imaging), legal (discovery), archival (wedding- and memorial videos), and surveillance.

"Cost and functionality are important factors when it comes to storing a large amount of data," said Gregg Brunnick director of product management & technical services, Business Systems Division, Epson America, Inc. "The ability to read/write Blu-ray on the same device is especially critical for customers with extra-large storage needs. "Together with our partners, we strive to ensure continued full-featured, professional and economical disc publishing solutions for a wide range of vertical markets with varying storage needs."

Built with Epson's world-renowned robotic and printing technologies, the family of Discproducer products offer easy, unattended production of multiple types of discs ― all in one compact device. With Epson's patented MicroPiezo® inkjet technology and six individual ink cartridges, both solutions deliver crisp text and vibrant graphics. In addition, ink sensors and AcuGrip® technology, make them easy to operate and maintain.

Update of Existing Discproducer® Products

New family of Discproducer products combine proven features with key upgrades to offer high-end media publishing.

The Discproducer PP-50 and Discproducer PP-50BD will be replaced by the Discproducer PP-50II

The Discproducer PP-10II and Discproducer PP-100IIBD will be replaced by the Discproducer PP-10III

No change for the Discproducer PP-100N or the Discproducer PP-100AP

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than US$10 billion.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com . You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook ( facebook.com/Epson ), Twitter ( twitter.com/EpsonAmerica ), YouTube ( youtube.com/EpsonAmerica ), and Instagram ( instagram.com/EpsonAmerica ).

EPSON, AcuGrip, MicroPiezo and Discproducer are registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other trademarks and/or registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.epson.com

