Epson Announces OmniLink Merchant Services 3.0

The move toward SaaS applications is currently the strongest software business trend. A 2019 Businesses At Work Report by Okta Integration Network showed a 68% increase in the use of business apps over the past four years. Further, according to a 2019 Gartner report (Forecast: Public Cloud Services, Worldwide, 2016-2022, 4Q18 Update), by the end of calendar year 2018, the valuation of the SaaS market worldwide surpassed $80 billion, with a projected growth rate of 18.3%. Epson is supporting this upward trend in the SaaS industry with the new OMS 3.0.

"Customer demand is driving VARs to offer cloud services," said Gregg Brunnick, director of product management & technical services, Business Systems Division, Epson America, Inc. "With our newly updated OMS Cloud offering, we are enabling VARs to open up new possibilities and help them realize ongoing revenue streams. Together, we can offer merchants of all sizes a robust and unique platform breaking all barriers in enabling access to actionable data without having to worry about POS integration."

OMS provides customers additional value for their OmniLink printer investment. Businesses can quickly and easily use their data to reduce cost and increase operational efficiency. OMS 3.0 incorporates essential improvements such as the necessary deployment tools, billing and operation management reporting utilities for ISVs and VARs, customer access to their OMS activity, significant user experience improvements, and support for revised OMS operations workflows. Customer benefits include low acquisition and subscription costs (while future proofing their IT and data investments). VARs have the ability to add cloud services as needed and leverage the Epson brand and industry reputation. Epson also allows for multiple deployment options for both new and existing customers.

Key features

Deploy in record time: user-friendly deployment portal for activating cloud services. Streamline your workflow: innovative system offers operations management, billing and reporting utilities. High-performance analytics: get full visibility to customers' OMS devices and service activity. Intuitive, user-friendly interface: single portal improves navigation and grants easy access to data and services. Maximize business growth: creates additional revenue streams for partners. Expand your partner network: leverages EnvisionSM Partner network for distribution and marketing. Access best-in-class cloud services: turn transaction data into actionable information. Easy-to-use: reduces feature and usability limitations of current POS systems. POS-agnostic system: capture receipt data from POS platforms and use with a variety of OMS cloud service applications. Instant access from the cloud: easily access data from different OMS cloud services.

Epson OMS enables merchants to analyze data using cloud solutions. The OmniLink series of intelligent receipt printers provide a data gateway which drives cloud and mobile solutions to manage inventory, staffing, loss/prevention, merchandising, logistics, analytics, loyalty, online ordering and more without costly POS integration. More than a dozen ISV partners have already adopted the OMS platform to date, which opens up the options and choices for brands, retailers and restaurant operators to access a global network of cloud and mobile-based tools, best practices, business data and expertise. Please click here for more information. Epson.com/omnilinkmerchantservices

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

For over 30 years, Epson's advanced technology has been at work in millions of POS systems around the world. Today Epson's Business Systems Division continues to bring industry-leading, open architecture, smart technologies to the point of service.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than US$10 billion.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com . You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook ( facebook.com/Epson ), Twitter ( twitter.com/EpsonAmerica ), YouTube ( youtube.com/EpsonAmerica ), and Instagram ( instagram.com/EpsonAmerica ).

