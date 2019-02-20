Epson Certified Solution Center Now Open at Digital Technology Group in Florida

"It's important that customers feel supported and confident when purchasing new equipment and we are thrilled to provide this support through our partnership with Digital Technology Group," said John Meyer, manager, Wide Format Channel, Epson America, Inc. "Epson Certified Solution Centers allow customers to experiment with personal test files and creative applications first-hand and witness the latest industry-leading print technology Epson has to offer."

The Epson Certified Solution Center is located at the Digital Technology Group offices in Tampa and will provide customers with an immersive experience, including:

Full suite of SureColor ® production equipment

production equipment Extensive print samples and applications

Comprehensive customer training opportunities

"Digital Technology Group is extremely excited to partner with Epson in launching our Certified Solution Center," said Scott Erickson, vice president, Digital Technology Group. "This new facility will allow imaging professionals to directly experience how Epson's printing technology, combined with DTG's color imaging solutions can assist their business in achieving profitable growth through industry leading hardware and color imaging expertise."

For additional information or to schedule a visit at the new Digital Technology Group Epson Certified Solution Center, visit https://www.dtgweb.com/.

Epson North America Technology Center

In addition to regional certified Solution Centers, key customers are also able to visit the Epson Technology Center in Carson, Calif. The Epson Technology Center will showcase unique Epson printing solutions and applications, and provide a comprehensive, hands-on experience for customers and dealers with the full Epson wide-format printing portfolio. For additional information, visit www.epson.com/epson-technology-center.

About Digital Technology Group

Digital Technology Group was founded in 1998 by the current owners, Scott Erikson and Mark Killen. Since inception, Digital Technology Group has provided complete imaging solutions, from capture to finish, to the photographic, fine art, signage, and graphics manufacturing markets. The company's mission is to provide world class digital printing systems, supplies, and support to facilitate customers' sustainable growth and profitability. For additional information, visit https://www.dtgweb.com/.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. With a lineup that ranges from inkjet printers and digital printing systems to 3LCD projectors, watches and industrial robots, the company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the Epson Group comprises more than 81,000 employees in 85 companies around the world, and is proud of its contributions to the communities in which it operates and its ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impacts.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

EPSON and SureColor are registered trademarks, EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2019 Epson America, Inc.

