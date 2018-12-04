Epson Certified Solution Center Now Open at Equipment Zone in New Jersey

"We want to encourage customers to create innovative project with confidence, and are thrilled to partner with Equipment Zone to create this unique Epson experience," said John Meyer, manager, Wide Format Channel, Epson America, Inc. "These Epson Certified Solution Centers are designed to showcase the depth of capabilities that Epson has to offer, as well as allow customers to realize the full potential of partnering with Epson."

This new Epson Certified Solution Center is conveniently located at the Equipment Zone offices in Franklin Lakes. It will provide customers with an immersive experience, including:

Full suite of SureColor ® production equipment

production equipment Extensive print samples and applications

Comprehensive customer training opportunities

"By providing access to this technology, we've been able to host the first annual Epson Expo, an event that provided our customers in the New Jersey and New York City area a chance to experience the full range of Epson professional solutions," said Harry Oster, president, Equipment Zone. "We are looking forward to continuing to host similar Epson events in the years to come."

"The Epson Solution Center allows customers and potential customers a comfortable space to explore new technology while learning from our industry experts who provide one-on-one demonstrations," said Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone.

For additional information or to schedule a visit at the new Equipment Zone Epson Certified Solution Center, visit https://www.equipmentzone.com.

Epson North America Technology Center

In addition to regional Solution Centers, key customers are also able to visit the Epson Technology Center in Carson, Calif. The Epson Technology Center will showcase unique Epson printing solutions and applications, and provide a comprehensive, hands-on experience for customers and dealers with the full Epson wide-format printing portfolio. For additional information, visit www.epson.com/epson-technology-center.

About Equipment Zone

Equipment Zone is the Premier Elite Reseller of Epson direct-to-garment, sublimation, wide format paper, and solvent printers. Equipment Zone is the East Coast location of the Epson Certified Solution Center. Equipment Zone is also the manufacturer of the top automatic pretreat machine in the DTG industry, the SpeedTreater-TX automatic pretreater. For additional information, visit https://www.equipmentzone.com.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. With a lineup that ranges from inkjet printers and digital printing systems to 3LCD projectors, watches and industrial robots, the company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the Epson Group comprises more than 81,000 employees in 85 companies around the world, and is proud of its contributions to the communities in which it operates and its ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impacts.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

EPSON and SureColor are registered trademarks, EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark and Better Products for a Better Future is a trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2018 Epson America, Inc.

