Epson Debuts New Pro L Interchangeable-Lens Laser Projectors at ISE 2019

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISE 2019, Epson Booth #1-H90) – Epson, the number-one selling projector brand worldwide1, today announced a new range of compact, interchangeable-lens Pro L laser projectors. In addition, Epson is introducing new 9,000 and 30,000 lumen laser projectors. Epson's new projectors will be on display at ISE 2019 in Amsterdam from Feb. 5-8 at Epson's booth, #1-H90.

The new range of Pro L projectors are Epson's most compact, interchangeable-lens laser projectors. These versatile projectors, complete with 4K enhancement2, HDBaseT and wide lens shift, are designed for large venue usage – from visitor attractions to higher education, museums to corporate meeting rooms. They produce bright (up to 7500 lumens), detailed, high contrast, images with defined shadow details. The minimalist, discreet design and quiet fan noise ensure these new projectors fit seamlessly into a wide variety of environments.

The new 30,000 lumens laser projector, the Epson Pro L30000U, is a high-end installation laser projector. The new 9,000 lumen laser projector joins the successful Pro L1000-Series, which range from 6,000 to 15,000 lumens. These projectors are designed for permanent installations as well as rental and staging.

"From our new line of compact installation projectors to the very high end 30,000 lumen Pro L30000U, we strive to provide the highest quality, projectors for the most demanding environments," said Gavin Downey, senior product manager, Epson America, Inc. "We look forward to showcasing our newest, most impressive projector line-up to-date at ISE this year."

You can experience the latest in Epson projection technology at ISE 2019 in Stand H90, Hall 1.

The new Pro L projectors will be available Fall 2019 with pricing announced prior to launch. For additional information, visit https://epson.com/HighLumenISE.

1 Epson is the #1 projector brand worldwide and in the U.S. according to most recent quarterly data from PMA, a leading high-tech market research and publishing firm specializing in the display market.

2 4K Enhancement feature is available only on WUXGA projector models. 4K Enhancement Technology (4Ke) shifts each pixel diagonally to double Full HD resolution. Resolution is Full HD in 3D Mode

