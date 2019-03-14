Epson Demonstrates Scenic Projection Experiences at USITT 2019
Epson, Dataton and Show Sage Demonstrate Stage Projection Tools for Theater and Live Entertainment at Booth #1343
Mar 14, 2019, 03:01 ET
LONG BEACH, Calif., March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Who:
Epson will showcase its advanced laser projector solutions along with its ELPLX02 ultra short-throw lens at the USITT19 Conference & Stage Expo. From powerful projection to advanced solutions for multi-channel audio and video applications, Epson, Dataton and Show Sage will demonstrate the latest scenic projection and stage production tools for theater and live entertainment professionals at USITT booth (#1343) in Louisville, Ky. from March 21-23.
What:
The USITT Conference & Stage Expo offers education, networking and hands-on opportunities for attendees and companies to share and explore innovative technologies, new products and different methods for theatre and live entertainment professionals. Epson will join Show Sage to demonstrate how its cutting-edge laser projector technology works cohesively with Dataton's WATCHOUT™ multi-display production and playback software to easily create impressive shows. Delivering incredible visual experiences with sharp imagery and vibrant colors, along with minimal maintenance and advanced edge blending, image warping and curved-surface correction technologies for a variety of applications, Epson's projector solutions on display at the show include:
When:
Thursday, March 21 – 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Friday, March 22 – 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 23 – 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where:
USITT19 Conference & Stage Expo
Kentucky International Convention Center, Louisville, Ky.
Epson and Show Sage Booth, 1343
About Epson
Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. With a lineup that ranges from inkjet printers and digital printing systems to 3LCD projectors, watches and industrial robots, the company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics.
Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the Epson Group comprises more than 81,000 employees in 85 companies around the world, and is proud of its contributions to the communities in which it operates and its ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impacts.
Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).
1 4K Enhancement feature is available only on WUXGA projector models. 4K Enhancement Technology (4Ke) shifts each pixel diagonally to double Full HD resolution. Resolution is Full HD in 3D Mode
2 Color brightness (color light output) and white brightness (white light output) will vary depending on usage conditions. Color light output measured in accordance with IDMS 15.4; white light output measured in accordance with ISO 21118.
EPSON is a registered trademark, EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark and Better Products for a Better Future is a trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2019 Epson America, Inc.
SOURCE Epson America, Inc.
