Epson Demonstrates Scenic Projection Experiences at USITT 2019

LONG BEACH, Calif., March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Who: Epson will showcase its advanced laser projector solutions along with its ELPLX02 ultra short-throw lens at the USITT19 Conference & Stage Expo. From powerful projection to advanced solutions for multi-channel audio and video applications, Epson, Dataton and Show Sage will demonstrate the latest scenic projection and stage production tools for theater and live entertainment professionals at USITT booth (#1343) in Louisville, Ky. from March 21-23.



What: The USITT Conference & Stage Expo offers education, networking and hands-on opportunities for attendees and companies to share and explore innovative technologies, new products and different methods for theatre and live entertainment professionals. Epson will join Show Sage to demonstrate how its cutting-edge laser projector technology works cohesively with Dataton's WATCHOUT™ multi-display production and playback software to easily create impressive shows. Delivering incredible visual experiences with sharp imagery and vibrant colors, along with minimal maintenance and advanced edge blending, image warping and curved-surface correction technologies for a variety of applications, Epson's projector solutions on display at the show include: Pro L1755UNL – Ideal for rental and staging, as well as permanent large venue installations, the Pro L1755UNL laser projector enables creative professionals to present extraordinary content for the world to see. The premium projector offers native WUXGA performance with 4K Enhancement Technology 1 to deliver brilliant image quality for even the most demanding environments. The projector offers up to 15,000 lumens of equal color and white brightness 2 from a standard 120 V power source for true-to-life color reproduction with incredibly precise detail. Featuring a laser light source, as well as 360-degree rotation in any direction for off-axis positioning, and a full range of input compatibility for a variety of venues and application support, the projector offers uncompromising performance. – Ideal for rental and staging, as well as permanent large venue installations, the Pro L1755UNL laser projector enables creative professionals to present extraordinary content for the world to see. The premium projector offers native WUXGA performance with 4K Enhancement Technologyto deliver brilliant image quality for even the most demanding environments. The projector offers up to 15,000 lumens of equal color and white brightnessfrom a standard 120 V power source for true-to-life color reproduction with incredibly precise detail. Featuring a laser light source, as well as 360-degree rotation in any direction for off-axis positioning, and a full range of input compatibility for a variety of venues and application support, the projector offers uncompromising performance.

1 , and up to 12,000 lumens of equal white and color brightness 2 to deliver sharp image quality, even in well-lit environments. Offering diverse connectivity options, remote management and control tools, and 360-degree installation flexibility, this projector is ideal for rental and staging environments and areas where longevity and image quality combined make a difference. Pro L1505UHNL – This large-venue projector combines a laser light source and 3LCD technology for powerful, uncompromising images. Engineered for events staging, the Pro L1505UHNL features native WUXGA performance with 4K Enhancement Technology, and up to 12,000 lumens of equal white and color brightnessto deliver sharp image quality, even in well-lit environments. Offering diverse connectivity options, remote management and control tools, and 360-degree installation flexibility, this projector is ideal for rental and staging environments and areas where longevity and image quality combined make a difference.

ELPLX02 Lens – Available alongside Epson's extensive selection of lenses, the ELPLX02 ultra short-throw lens projects up to 1000-inches from just a few feet away, enabling Epson's Pro L-Series laser projectors to deliver large images from very short distances. With a 0.35 throw ratio, negative offset and impressive lens shift range, the ELPLX02 lens is the perfect solution for space-constrained environments and rear-projection applications with incredible installation facilitating and positioning flexibility.



When: Thursday, March 21 – 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 22 – 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 23 – 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Where: USITT19 Conference & Stage Expo Kentucky International Convention Center, Louisville, Ky. Epson and Show Sage Booth, 1343

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. With a lineup that ranges from inkjet printers and digital printing systems to 3LCD projectors, watches and industrial robots, the company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the Epson Group comprises more than 81,000 employees in 85 companies around the world, and is proud of its contributions to the communities in which it operates and its ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impacts.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 4K Enhancement feature is available only on WUXGA projector models. 4K Enhancement Technology (4Ke) shifts each pixel diagonally to double Full HD resolution. Resolution is Full HD in 3D Mode

2 Color brightness (color light output) and white brightness (white light output) will vary depending on usage conditions. Color light output measured in accordance with IDMS 15.4; white light output measured in accordance with ISO 21118.

EPSON is a registered trademark, EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark and Better Products for a Better Future is a trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2019 Epson America, Inc.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.epson.com

