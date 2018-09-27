Epson Earns Five PRINT 18 RED HOT Technology Designations

CHICAGO, Oct. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- (PRINT 18, Epson Booth #3121) - Epson today announced it received five "RED HOT Technology" designations from the Association for Print Technologies (APTechSM), organizers of PRINT® 18. The RED HOT Technology designation recognizes important product and solution innovations on display at PRINT 18 that are new or significantly updated since last year, and serves as a roadmap to "what's new" in the PRINT 18 exhibit marketplace. Epson received RED HOT designations for the following products and respective categories:

"We are honored to be the recipient of five RED HOT Technology designations at PRINT 18 this year," said Andreas Goehring, director, Professional Imaging, Epson America, Inc. "Being recognized across several categories is a true testament to Epson's commitment to remain at the forefront of digital imaging and printing technology."

As a RED HOT Technology, Epson solutions will have a distinctive "RED HOT" sign posted at the PRINT 18 exhibit booth for easy identification during the event and will be included in the onsite event guide directory and pre-event publicity.

"At the Association for PRINT Technologies, innovation is at the core of our signature event, PRINT," said Thayer Long, president, APTech. "We are proud to present these five honors to Epson and look forward to continuing to drive the industry forward together."

