Epson Eases the Transition Into Hybrid Work Environments with Innovative Productivity Tools

"We understand the new challenges and added stress many people are going through during this unique time, and Epson wants to help," said Mike Isgrig, vice president, North America Consumer Sales and Marketing, Epson America, Inc. "We want to help ease this transition with high-quality technology and tools to help take the stress out of the home-based workday."

From the office to home and back again, as people navigate new ways to work and learn, Epson offers several solutions to help maintain productivity and enjoy entertainment during down time:

EcoTank ® Cartridge-Free Printers Remove Out of Ink Frustration: From printing business proposals to lesson plans and homework assignments, the last thing anyone in the household wants to worry about during these times is running out of ink. Luckily, the EcoTank ET-4760 cartridge-free all-in-one Supertank printer comes with up to 2 years of ink in the box and with each replacement ink set. 2 These replacement ink sets eliminate the need to purchase replacement ink cartridges, easing the hassle of going to a store last minute and waiting in long lines. Featuring easy-to-fill, supersized ink tanks and savings of up to 90 percent with low-cost replacement ink bottles vs. ink cartridges, about 1 cent per color ISO page vs. about 20 cents with cartridges, 3 allowing everyone in the family the freedom to print in color with zero cartridge waste. Powered by PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology TM , this full-featured Supertank printer also has wired and wireless connectivity to help people stay productive and focus on what's important.

Bring Big-Screen Viewing Home With Epson Projectors: From family movie nights to enhanced Zoom meetings, Epson offers an extensive lineup of portable business and home projector solutions. From versatile mini-laser technology to immersive 4K PRO-UHD7 experiences, Epson projectors feature innovative 3LCD technology, robust connectivity options and high color brightness to ensure clear, easy-to-read presentations and state-of-the-art video and movie viewing. And, with the ability to project onto virtually any wall, families can seamlessly transition from working on a small laptop screen or mobile phone to a much larger viewing experience, up to 150 inches, even with the lights on.

For additional work from home solutions provided by Epson, please visit https://epson.com/for-home-solutions.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/user/EpsonTV/), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

