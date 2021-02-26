Epson #EcoTankSweepstakes Spotlights Small Businesses in Honor of National Be Heard Day

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the many challenges small businesses face is competing with larger establishments for mind share and visibility. What are cost effective but impactful ways to cut through the noise that bigger businesses make, and ensure your messages reach target customers? As Be Heard Day approaches, it is an opportune time to seek advice from business and marketing professionals providing free services for the upcoming national holiday, invigorate business plans and energize communications strategies. It also provides an opportunity to take a look at your marketing tools and approach, and decide if it's time to try something different and bolder to set you apart.

To celebrate National Be Heard Day, Epson is sponsoring an #EcoTankSweepstakes on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, and will encourage individuals to recognize a small business and share why they think it stands out for a chance to win an EcoTank® Pro ET-5800 all-in-one cartridge-free printer, powered by PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology™, for that business. The high speed, heavy-duty Supertank printer with easy-to-fill supersized ink tanks was designed to provide worry-free, cost-effective printing to small businesses. Producing about 2 cents per color ISO page compared to 14 cents with standard-sized color laser toner cartridges,2 the ET-5800 offers low-cost replacement ink bottles ideal for businesses pursuing cost-efficient solutions. From internal documents to outbound brochures, users can uninhibitedly print up to 6,000 pages with each replacement ink set,3 resulting in fewer out-of-toner frustrations and consistent reliable professional-quality color prints.

"Epson understands that small businesses have unique challenges, particularly when every expense comes out of your own pocket. We developed the EcoTank Pro with small businesses in mind, offering up to 80 percent savings on replacement ink bottles vs. standard-capacity color laser toner cartridges,"2 said Haol Yao, product manager, Consumer Imaging, Epson America, Inc. "Whether printing out new concepts, multiple revisions of business plans or campaign ideas, or flyers to advertise your business, the EcoTank Pro printer is a tool that can give you the freedom to print as much as you want without worrying about spending a fortune on cartridges or running out of toner."

#EcoTankSweepstakes1 Details

Simply go to @epson on Facebook or @epsonamerica on Instagram or Twitter and enter for a chance to win by commenting on their sweepstakes posts using the hashtag #EcoTankSweepstakes1 and tag a small business you'd like to nominate and why that business stands out. Five winners will be selected to receive the EcoTank Pro ET-5800, with one winner selected each day beginning March 1 to March 5. For full details and sweepstakes rules, please visit: https://epson.com/ecotank-sweepstakes.

To learn more about the EcoTank Pro ET-5800, visit: www.epson.com/ecotank-pro-ink-tank-printers.

To learn more about Epson, visit: www.epson.com.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 No purchase necessary; US only; void where prohibited; 18 only; restrictions apply; for complete rules and details please visit: https://epson.com/ecotank-sweepstakes.

2 Actual savings and costs will vary considerably based on print tasks, print volumes and usage conditions. Savings and cost per ISO page are based on the cost of replacement ink bottles and the cost of enough standard-capacity color laser toner cartridges to achieve the total page yields of the ink bottles using the manufacturers' online prices and yields for the best-selling similarly featured color laser printers, available at retail, priced at $999 or less (USD) with speeds of 40 ppm or less per industry-available data as of July 2019. Savings of up to $600 (USD) and cost per ISO page of about $0.09 (USD) for XL-capacity color laser toner cartridges based on the same methodology.

3 Part of the ink from the included bottles is used for initial setup; yields are lower than those of replacement ink bottles. Replacement and included ink bottle yields based on the ISO/IEC 24712 pattern with Epson's methodology. Actual ink yields will vary considerably for reasons including images printed, print settings, temperature and humidity. Yields may be lower when printing infrequently or predominantly with one ink color. All ink colors are used for printing and printer maintenance, and all colors must be available for printing. For more information, visit www.epson.com/inkinfo.

EPSON and EcoTank are registered trademarks, EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark and PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology is a trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2021 Epson America, Inc.

