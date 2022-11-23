Epson Europe and SEGA of America Team Up to Celebrate the Release of Sonic Frontiers

Explore Sonic Frontiers' Expansive Open Zones on Epson's New Immersive Home Cinema Projector Screen

HEMEL HEMPSTEAD, England, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson has announced a partnership with SEGA of America to celebrate the launch of Sonic Frontiers, the new open zone, action-adventure platforming Sonic game with Epson's home cinema projectors, the ideal accessories for any gamer looking to enjoy the high-speed adventure game.

Epson Ambassador Usain Bolt plays Sonic Frontiers, the new open zone, action-adventure platforming Sonic game from SEGA with Epson’s home cinema projectors

For the next year, the cinema projectors will appear across Europe on Epson's Point of Sale materials in stores and online, in product videos and on social media. The campaign features Usain Bolt, the world's fastest man and Epson Ambassador, enjoying Sonic Frontiers on one of Epson's latest home cinema projectors.

Epson's new home cinema projectors, the EH-LS800 and EH-TW6250 launched earlier this year, deliver an immersive big screen experience at home. Both models make the perfect gaming companions for fast and responsive gaming, as well as 4K PRO-UHD resolution picture quality. The projectors offer fast and responsive gaming that will enable gamers to enjoy Sonic's newest adventures in the mysterious Starfall Islands. Sonic Frontiers takes players on an expedition through a world of fast-moving action, adventure and mystery across five islands with diverse landscapes – the perfect backdrop for these projectors.

The EpiqVision Ultra EH-LS800B and EH-LS800W are Epson's first super-ultra-short-throw models, providing close positioning to the wall. Available in both black and white, these projectors offer a solid blend of high brightness, excellent image quality and versatility by leveraging Epson's laser light source technology. The projector's 4K PRO-UHD2 resolution also produces a crisp, sharp image highlighting the Blue Blur in all of his fast, colourful glory. The projectors are easy to set up and use, offering a great replacement to the traditional TV. They blend into the smallest of living rooms and deliver flexible image sizes from 80" to 150", starting from just 2.3cm3 from the wall. They come with a new dedicated gaming port providing under 20ms input lag rate and are ideal for TV shows, films, sports and more.

The projectors' built-in AndroidTV™ delivers streaming, casting and smart controls, along with stunning sound by YAMAHA speakers, providing a full audio experience without the need for additional external speakers. The EH-TW6250 entry level 4K PRO-UHD projector also comes in a sleek new curved design at an affordable price, allowing gamers to enjoy Sonic Frontiers anywhere in the home with flexible placement via the vertical lens shift.

"We can't think of a better way to demonstrate the capabilities of our new projectors than partnering with SEGA of America for the launch of Sonic Frontiers," said Lucy Brackett, Consumer Marketing Manager, Epson Europe. "Sonic the Hedgehog is synonymous with fast moving, colourful, bright action which suits our projectors perfectly. Whether you want to take your gaming to a new immersive level, or considering a replacement for your TV, there is a solution for everyone at a price to meet every budget."

Epson will be offering customers the chance to win a copy of Sonic Frontiers. To enter, follow Epson on Instagram here and on Facebook here for the latest news and updates.

Sonic Frontiers is now available on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, the Nintendo Switch™ family of systems and Steam. To order the game, please visit: https://frontiers.sonicthehedgehog.com/.

Android TV™ is a trademark of Google LLC.

About SEGA of America, Inc.:

SEGA of America, Inc. is the American arm of Tokyo, Japan-based SEGA CORPORATION, a worldwide leader in interactive entertainment. Established in 1986, SEGA of America publishes and develops innovative interactive entertainment experiences for console, PC, mobile and emerging platforms. In 2020, SEGA ranked #1 among Metacritic's Annual Game Publisher Rankings. Its globally beloved franchises include Sonic the Hedgehog, Yakuza, Virtua Fighter, Super Monkey Ball, and Crazy Taxi, along with Atlus' Persona and Shin Megami Tensei series. Since its debut more than three decades ago, Sonic has become an entertainment icon featured in several dozen games, TV series, movies, merchandise and more. SEGA of America has offices in Irvine and Burbank, California. Visit www.sega.com.

