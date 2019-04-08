Epson Expands LS Series SCARA Industrial Robot Lineup

Notable new and improved features include faster cycle times, a lower cable duct profile, ideal for hard to reach work cell layouts, built-in camera cable for easy vision system setup, new top-of-arm layout for enhanced usability, and a batteryless encoder to minimize downtime and reduce overall cost of ownership. Aside from upgrades to the entire series, Epson has also expanded the lineup with the addition of the LS10-B robot for heavy payload applications.The LS-Series robots are ideally suited for automotive, medical, lab automation, electronical components, consumer electronics, industrial markets.

"For the last several years, our LS-Series Robots have been the robot of choice for high performance, low-cost automation," said Gregg Brunnick, director of product management for Epson Robots. "As the #1 SCARA manufacturer in the world, our customers expect continuous improvement in performance and usability. The LS Series introduces a new model, the LS10-B, and improved performance for the entire line."

The LS10-B and LS6-B SCARA Robots are the new and improved LS models with numerous feature updates. Both are perfect for factories in need of reliable performance at a budget-friendly price. They are available in ISO 4 Clean versions for critical, dust-free applications and offer integrated options including vision, fieldbus interface solutions, RC+ 7.0 API software, teach pendants and customizable GUIs. Epson RC+® development software makes it easy for manufacturers to customize their automation needs with these robots. The LS Series feature high acceleration/deceleration rates and high-speed cycle times. Proprietary Epson gyro sensors allow for low residual vibration. Both contain a powerful arm design providing versatility for multiple applications. The LS10-B can reach up to 600, 700 and 800 mm, and support up to a 10 kg payload. The LS6-B has 500, 600 and 700mm available and can support up to a 6kg payload. Set up is very easy with both robots. More information on the new LS3-B and LS20-B will be forthcoming.

About Epson Robots

Epson Robots is a global leader in PC controlled precision factory automation, with an installed base of well over 85,000 robots worldwide and a product line of hundreds of models of easy to use SCARA, Cartesian and 6-Axis robots based on a common PC based platform. Building on a 35-year heritage, Epson Robots today delivers robots for precision assembly and material handling applications in the aerospace, appliance, automotive, biotechnology, consumer product, electronics, food processing, medical device, pharmaceutical, plastics, semiconductor, and telecommunication industries. For more information, visit www.epsonrobots.com

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. With a lineup that ranges from inkjet printers and digital printing systems to 3LCD projectors, watches and industrial robots, the company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the Epson Group comprises more than 81,000 employees in 85 companies around the world, and is proud of its contributions to the communities in which it operates and its ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impacts.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

