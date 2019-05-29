Epson Expands WorkForce Enterprise Portfolio with Monochrome Solution

LONG BEACH, Calif., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson America, Inc., a leading provider of high-performing printing solutions, today announced the expansion of its corporate inkjet line head printer portfolio with the WorkForce® Enterprise WF-M20590 A3 multifunction network printer, delivering monochrome prints at 100 ISO ppm† – the fastest print speed in its class1. Alongside the 100 ISO ppm† WorkForce Enterprise WF-C20590 and the 75 ISO ppm† WorkForce Enterprise WF-C17590, the WF-M20590 was designed to offer dealers and customers a monochrome option. Powered by PrecisionCore® Line Head Technology, this network MFP offers high-speed, brilliant-quality output to meet the productivity and versatility needs of SMB and corporate workgroups with high print volume demands.

"Epson is making great investments in R&D to enhance its Business Inkjet offerings," said Joseph Contreras, commercial marketing executive. "Adding a monochrome MFP with Epson's PrecisionCore® Line Head Technology is a further step toward our commitment to not only expanding our printer portfolio, but also providing professional-quality solutions for our channel partners and customers."

The WF-M20590 delivers high-volume, monochrome printing and uses up to 50 percent less power than monochrome lasers1, keeping operating costs down. For a faster workflow and larger print jobs, the WF-M20590 features a 5,350-page maximum paper capacity2 and an optional finisher for stacking and stapling. It also supports both Epson and third-party print management solutions for tracking usage costs. Additionally, the network MFP offers Epson Connect™, with a full suite of mobile printing capabilities3 and scan to the cloud4 via a user-friendly 9-inch touchscreen.

Availability

The Epson WorkForce Enterprise WF-M20590 will be available June 4, 2019 through authorized BusinessFirstSM Platinum dealers. For more information and availability, please visit www.epson.com.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than U.S. $10 billion.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

† Black print speeds are measured in accordance with ISO/IEC 24734. Actual print times will vary based on factors including system configuration, software, and page complexity. For more information, visit www.epson.com/printspeed

1 Compared to similarly featured A3 monochrome MFPs. Competitive data gathered from manufacturer websites and third-party industry sources as of February 2019.

2 With optional high-capacity input; 2,350-page capacity standard.

3 Most features require an Internet connection to the printer, as well as an Internet- and/or email-enabled device. For a list of Epson Connect enabled printers and compatible devices and apps, visit www.epson.com/connect

4 Requires an Internet connection, a free Epson Connect account and a destination email address or cloud storage account. For a list of supported cloud services, visit www.epson.com/connect

All rights reserved. EPSON, PrecisionCore and WorkForce are registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. Epson Connect is a trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. BusinessFirst is a service mark of Epson America, Inc. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2019 Epson America, Inc.

