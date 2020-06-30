Epson Helps Restaurants Meet New Local and State Guidelines as America Begins to Reopen

LONG BEACH, Calif., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As pandemic restrictions begin to lift across the country, restaurants must alter operations to comply with both local and state guidelines to ensure both patron and employee health and safety. With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) considerations for restaurants and bars, businesses are now challenged to print and display signs to explain preventative and protective measures, as well as plan for using single-use items, such as menus with daily specials. How can small business owners return to their day-to-day operations, while meeting the new CDC guidelines that are constantly changing? Epson America, Inc. delivers an extensive line of business print solutions to help meet the needs of today's restaurant owners looking to bring professional printing in-house.

For small restaurants like GG's Bistro, some were forced to close dining room doors at the start of the pandemic, and were initially challenged with incorporating online ordering and payment options to their company websites. Now, to keep the doors open, GG's Bistro is taking action to retain employees and regain business while complying with the new regulations. By installing the Epson WorkForce® Pro WF-C8690 A3 color multifunction printer, it can now easily print required signage and full color documents up to 13" x 19" on-demand.

"I'm really impressed with this printer. We no longer have to send everything out to a print shop," said Francesca Gundogar, co-owner, GG's Bistro in Laguna Beach, California. "Now, when I have an idea for a drink or salad special, I can print it almost immediately, then start taking orders."

Leveraging Epson's proprietary PrecisionCore® Heat-Free Printing Technology, the WF-C8690 has fewer moving parts than laser and competing inkjet printing solutions, leading to less intervention and increased reliability.1 With no warm-up time and fast print speeds of 24 pages per minute for single-sided sheets and 16 pages per minute for double-sided sheets†, the WF-C8690 produces high-quality color carry-out specials and signage to bring additional visibility to the restaurant, such as announcements that the restaurant is open for takeout or pickup instructions. Using Epson's pigment-based DURABrite® Pro ink, the WF-C8690 produces prints that are truly touchable right out of the printer, ideal for restaurants, as well as professional-quality color prints to ensure all text and graphics printed are sharp and vibrant. It's economical as well, saving businesses up to 35 percent on printing costs versus color laser.2 In addition, the WF-C8690 includes a two-year limited warranty, providing peace of mind to businesses.

"Small business restaurant owners wear many hats – from bartending and running the kitchen to managing the finances, and sales and marketing," said Sean Gunduz, group product manager, business printers, Epson America, Inc. "To alleviate some of the stresses of restaurant owners, Epson's portfolio of print solutions gives the flexibility to produce high-quality prints for single-use, long-term display or reporting needs paramount to business operations affordably. With the convenience of printing in-house and on-demand, they can eliminate the timely task of having to outsource to a printshop."

