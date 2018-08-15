Epson Introduces Dye-Sublimation Solution Optimized for Rigid Photo Applications

LONG BEACH, Calif., Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson today announced a new solution designed for creating dye-sublimation photo panels and other rigid substrates. New Epson DS Transfer Photo Paper, a high-quality, lightweight dye-sublimation transfer paper, combined with Epson SureColor® F-Series dye-sublimation printers, inks and Wasatch RIP support, creates a complete solution designed to produce rigid photos with advanced print quality and vibrant images with minimal grain, consistency and reliability.

Universal Woods, the world's leading manufacturer of hard surface products for sublimation, has been using the new Epson solution – DS Transfer Photo Paper with the Epson SureColor F6200 printer on its ChromaLuxe panels. "The new DS Transfer Photo Paper was manufactured with ChromaLuxe in mind, and it addresses some of our main concerns with sublimating – texture and lack of sublimation dye around the outer areas of the aluminum photo panel," said Josh Bender, sublimation specialist, ChromaLuxe. "This complete Epson dye-sublimation solution achieved a WIR Display Permanence Rating of 65 years1, the highest we've seen to date with ChromaLuxe prints."

In addition, Image Wizards, the inventors of metal prints, has been using the new Epson transfer solution to create rigid photo prints. "The new Epson DS Transfer Photo Paper is the best dye-sublimation paper for rigid applications I have used," said Roger K. Laudy, founder and president, Image Wizards. "In particular, the ink transfer onto metal prints on aluminum is amazing, with virtually no grain, as well as high ink transfer. This is easily the paper of choice for my customers."

The new DS Transfer Photo Paper delivers excellent color gamut and black density, with reduced grain and mottling for smoother flesh tones and cleaner, lighter colors. In addition, it offers superb handling with almost no curl and warping under the heat of a flat press. The paper offers high ink transferability with slight transparency, which helps register the printed paper to the rigid substrate. Best used with the SureColor F6200, Wasatch SoftRIP version 7.6 offers full support for the DS Transfer Photo Paper for color management, print cost estimation and color profiles.

"This new paper is especially beneficial for the SureColor F6200 user who is producing high-quality photographic prints on ChromaLuxe plates," said Tim Check, senior product manager, Professional Imaging, Epson America, Inc. "There are a lot of multipurpose transfer paper solutions available; this is one of the first that is specifically designed for rigid photo print quality – reducing grain to provide a more dynamic range of color."

Pricing and Availability



The new DS Transfer Photo Paper is available now through Epson authorized Professional Imaging Resellers in three roll sizes for the following MSRPs:

- 17" x 300' – $65



- 24" x 300' – $89



- 44" x 300' – $165

For additional information, visit www.proimaging.epson.com.

About Image Wizards



Image Wizards, based in Lexington, N.C., has been the industry leader for metal prints on aluminum for over 15 years. Roger Laudy, founder, president, and trailblazer in the metal prints industry founded Image Wizards in 2003. Image Wizards' award-winning, custom-engineered imaging materials and equipment stands unrivaled in its ability to render life-like images sublimated onto aluminum finish, bringing a new look to photography never before seen. For more information, visit https://www.imagewizards.com/.

About Universal Woods



Universal Woods is the world's leading manufacturer of hard surface products for sublimation and mezzanine decking material. Headquartered in Louisville, Ky., Universal Woods proudly manufactures products for a family of brands, including Unisub, ChromaLuxe and ResinDek® for both domestic and international consumption; currently exporting goods to over 80 countries. For more information, visit https://www.unisub.com/universal-woods.

About Epson



Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. With a lineup that ranges from inkjet printers and digital printing systems to 3LCD projectors, watches and industrial robots, the company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the Epson Group comprises more than 76,000 employees in 87 companies around the world and is proud of its contributions to the communities in which it operates and its ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impacts.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 ChromaLuxe has achieved a WIR Display Permanence Rating of 65 years for its ChromaLuxe aluminum sublimation photo panels when printed on a SureColor F-Series and with Epson UltraChrome DS inks. With unprecedented resistance to surface abrasion, high humidity, atmospheric ozone, and contact with water, ChromaLuxe prints can be safely displayed without the need for framing under glass or acrylic, face-mounting, or surface laminating.

EPSON and SureColor are registered trademarks, EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark and Better Products for a Better Future is a trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2018 Epson America, Inc.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.epson.com

