Epson Introduces High-Speed Monochrome Line Head MFP with Fax Capabilities

LONG BEACH, Calif., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson today announced the WorkForce® Enterprise WF-M20590F ultra productive, monochrome line head multifunction printer for high-volume print environments. Now providing dealers and customers a high-speed monochrome option with print, copy, scan, and fax capabilities, the WF-M20590F offers the fastest print speed in its class,1 printing up to 100 ISO ppm† (black) for a faster workflow and larger print jobs. Powered by PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology™, the WF-M20590F produces high-speed, professional-quality prints and utilizes up to 50 percent less power than monochrome laser printers1 to help keep operating costs down.

"Understanding businesses demand reliable, innovative and energy saving solutions, Epson designed the WorkForce Enterprise WF-M20590F using direct feedback from partners and customers to tackle pain points in education, legal and healthcare applications," said Matt Kochanowski, product manager, Business Imaging, Epson America, Inc. "The WF-M20590F offers resellers a high-speed and cost-effective monochrome MFP that delivers quality without compromise at breakthrough speed, takes business productivity to a whole new level and provides great revenue potential for our partners."

The WF-M20590F easily accommodates large print jobs and promotes a faster workflow with its 5,350-page maximum paper capacity2 and monthly duty cycle of up to 400,000 pages.3 To accompany the WF-M20590F, Epson offers an optional professional finisher with stacking and stapling capabilities.

The WF-M20590F network MFP supports both Epson and third-party print management solutions for tracking printer fleet usage to manage costs. Customers can print from mobile devices4 or scan to the cloud5 via a user-friendly 9-inch touchscreen.

The WF-M20590F replaces its predecessor, the WorkForce Enterprise WF-M20590, to join Epson's Enterprise lineup of high-volume line head multifunction printers.

Availability

The Epson WorkForce WF-M20590F is available now exclusively through authorized BusinessFirstSM resellers. For more information and availability, please visit epson.com/business-printers. For more information about the BusinessFirst Partner Program, please visit epson.com/epson-partners-program.

† Black print speeds are measured in accordance with ISO/IEC 24734. Actual print times will vary based on factors including system configuration, software, and page complexity. For more information, visit www.epson.com/printspeed

This product uses only genuine Epson-brand ink packs. Other brands of ink supplies are not compatible and, even if described as compatible, may not function properly.

1 Compared to similarly featured A3 monochrome MFPs. Competitive data gathered from manufacturer websites and third-party industry sources as of February 2019.

2 With optional high-capacity input; 2,350-page capacity standard.

3 Monthly duty cycle up to 400,000 is the highest duty a user could expect in a month, based on near-constant operation of a device of this kind. It is not recommended that the device be run at this duty. For best device performance, run the device at the recommended duty of 100,000 pages per month.

4 Most features require an Internet connection to the printer, as well as an Internet- and/or email-enabled device. For a list of Epson ConnectTM enabled printers and compatible devices and apps, visit www.epson.com/connect

5 Requires an Internet connection, a free Epson Connect account and a destination email address or cloud storage account. For a list of supported cloud services, visit www.epson.com/connect

