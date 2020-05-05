Epson Introduces its First A3 Color Multifunction Supertank Cartridge-Free Printer

LONG BEACH, Calif., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson America, Inc., pioneer and North America market leader of the Supertank printer category, owning almost 95 percent of the market share,1 today introduced the WorkForce® ST-C8000 A3 color multifunction Supertank, with enough included ink to print up to 19,500 pages black and 14,800 pages color.2 In today's economy, businesses must ensure every investment delivers the highest return possible, and with Epson's ST-C8000 cartridge-free printer businesses can save up to 80 percent with low-cost replacement ink bottles compared to standard-capacity color laser toner cartridges.3

For small businesses, consultants or workgroup environments that demand speed and versatility, the ST-C8000 boasts speeds of up to 25 ISO ppm (black and color)† and offers wide-format prints up to 13" x 19" with copy and scan capabilities up to 11" x 17". Powered by PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology™, the ST-C8000 is engineered to deliver high-speed, high-quality color prints with its high-yield ink system and zero-cartridge waste. With fast output speed and crisp details that mirror print-shop quality, the ST-C8000 uses Epson's pigment-based DURABrite® Inks to produce both black-and-white and color prints to ensure any document, from graphics, charts, financial reports, and more, are sharp and vibrant.

"Businesses must be efficient in the way they operate, and this includes implementing technologies that deliver both high ROI and low TCO, and printing technology is no exception," said Alan Chen, product manager, Business Imaging, Epson America, Inc. "By expanding our WorkForce ST-Supertank portfolio from color to monochrome MFPs, and now an A3 option, not only are we helping businesses cut back on costs associated with replacing and disposing of ink cartridges, we are also opening up new customer-base opportunities for our partners."

Additional ST-C8000 features include:

High-productivity features – automatic two-sided detection, a 4.3-inch color touchscreen for easy setup and navigation and hands-free voice-activated printing 4

– automatic two-sided detection, a 4.3-inch color touchscreen for easy setup and navigation and hands-free voice-activated printing Large paper holding capacity – 500-sheet paper capacity with two front trays, plus a rear feed for specialty paper

– 500-sheet paper capacity with two front trays, plus a rear feed for specialty paper Advanced wireless and networking capabilities – options to easily print from an iPad ® , iPhone ® , Android ™ tablet and smartphone 5

– options to easily print from an iPad , iPhone , Android tablet and smartphone Key security features and network access control – is equipped with Wi-Fi Protected Access (WPA2) for both wireless and Wi-Fi Direct®6

The Epson WorkForce ST-C8000 will be available in June exclusively through authorized BusinessFirstSM resellers. For more information and availability, please visit https://epson.com/business-printers. For more information about the BusinessFirst Partner Program, please visit https://epson.com/epson-partners-program.

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion.

global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/user/EpsonTV/), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

