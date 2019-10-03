Epson Introduces Lightest and Smallest Color Mobile Printer

The WF-110 offers flexible battery charging options, including via USB or AC adapter, and can provide even greater print volume when paired with the optional external accessory battery. Its built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery offers dependable performance in a small package. Leveraging fast, 5G wireless connectivity, plus Wi-Fi Direct 2 , the compact WF-110 lets users print from iPads ® , iPhones ® , tablets, smartphones, and laptops 3 . The new model features durable, instant-dry inks, allowing professionals to quickly print presentations, invoices, contracts, 4"x6" borderless photos and more.

"For busy on-the-go professionals, dependable, long-lasting devices are essential in their daily lines of work," said Stevi Sterns, associate product manager, Epson America, Inc. "Fast connectivity is also at the critical for businesspeople constantly on the move. The WorkForce WF-110 is the ultimate lightweight addition to today's mobile, wireless work environment, offering convenient, fast prints with a small footprint and long-lasting battery."

The complete WorkForce WF-110 feature set includes:

Ultimate portability — Ultra lightweight and compact, weighing just 3.5 pounds and 4.5 pounds with the external accessory battery

— Ultra lightweight and compact, weighing just 3.5 pounds and 4.5 pounds with the external accessory battery Built-in battery and flexible charging — Rechargeable lithium-ion battery offers dependable performance in a small package with a variety of charging options, including via USB and AC adapter, or print on AC power

— Rechargeable lithium-ion battery offers dependable performance in a small package with a variety of charging options, including via USB and AC adapter, or print on AC power External accessory battery available — For even greater print volume

— For even greater print volume Wireless connectivity — 5G Wi-Fi ® , plus Wi-Fi Direct 2 ; easily print from iPad, iPhone, tablets, smartphones and laptops 3

— 5G Wi-Fi , plus Wi-Fi Direct ; easily print from iPad, iPhone, tablets, smartphones and laptops Designed for productivity and efficiency — Print professional-quality business documents and borderless 4" x 6" photos; save battery life with the automatic power-off feature

— Print professional-quality business documents and borderless 4" x 6" photos; save battery life with the automatic power-off feature Easy, intuitive operation — Bright 1.4" color LCD plus convenient control panel for simple setup and operation

— Bright 1.4" color LCD plus convenient control panel for simple setup and operation Fast print speeds — Up to 6.7 ISO ppm (black) and 3.8 ISO ppm (color) †

— Up to 6.7 ISO ppm (black) and 3.8 ISO ppm (color) Durable, instant-dry inks — For professional-quality prints

— For professional-quality prints Hands-free, voice-activated printing4 — Print a variety of projects and documents, including your to-do and shopping lists

Pricing and Availability

The Epson WorkForce WF-110 Wireless Mobile Printer (MSRP $299.99) is now available through major retail stores nationwide and Epson's retail site, www.epsonstore.com. For more information, please visit www.epson.com.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than US$10 billion.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

