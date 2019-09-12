Epson Introduces New Compact, Affordable and Versatile 4K PRO-UHD(1) Projectors

"Epson continues to expand its line of 4K PRO-UHD solutions, showing its commitment to delivering a high quality, immersive viewing experience across a range of viewing environments in today's homes," said Rodrigo Catalan, senior product manager, Projectors, Epson America, Inc. "These latest models pack together the brightness, color accuracy and feature set for an astounding 4K PRO-UHD performance at more affordable price points, providing the ultimate 4K experience of the latest HDR blockbuster movies."

With support for the latest 18 Gbps HDMI 2.0 specification, the new projectors display exceptional 4K HDR content at full 60 fps from the latest streaming devices and gaming consoles. The Home Cinema 3800 and Home Cinema 3200 leverage an advanced 3LCD design, delivering 100 percent of the RGB color signal for a wide color gamut while maintaining excellent brightness. Featuring Epson Precision Lens technology, active 3D support1 and digital video processing, Epson's latest 4K PRO-UHD1 solutions offer stunning, big-screen images ideal for a variety of lighting conditions.

More About the Home Cinema 3800 and Home Cinema 3200

These compact home cinema models offer impressive lens shift capabilities – up to ±60 percent on the vertical axis and up to ± 24 percent on the horizontal axis – for flexible placement on a table, bookshelf or ceiling mount. Whether you're streaming your favorite series, 4K gaming on the latest generation of consoles, or simply watching a blockbuster movie in HDR – the Epson Home Cinema 3800 and 3200 are amazing.

Key Features:

4K PRO-UHD 1 Projection Technology – A new type of 4K home theater experience utilizing advanced processing technologies for resolution enhancement, color, and image processing – resulting in an exceptional 4K home theater experience.

– A new type of home theater experience utilizing advanced processing technologies for resolution enhancement, color, and image processing – resulting in an exceptional home theater experience. True 3-Chip Projector Design – Advanced 3LCD technology displays 100 percent of the RGB color signal for every frame. This allows for great color gamut while maintaining excellent brightness, without any "rainbow effect" or "color brightness" issues seen with other projection technologies.

– Advanced 3LCD technology displays 100 percent of the RGB color signal for every frame. This allows for great color gamut while maintaining excellent brightness, without any "rainbow effect" or "color brightness" issues seen with other projection technologies. 4K Resolution Processing – Advanced pixel-shifting technology precisely controls three-individual high-definition LCD chips to parallel process millions of pixels. This new type of resolution enhancement technology results in an exceptionally sharp 4K visual experience.

– Advanced pixel-shifting technology precisely controls three-individual high-definition LCD chips to parallel process millions of pixels. This new type of resolution enhancement technology results in an exceptionally sharp 4K visual experience. HDR Processing Full 10-bit HDR 3 color processing accepts 100 percent of the HDR source information to faithfully reproduce HDR content for an amazing visual performance.

Full 10-bit HDR color processing accepts 100 percent of the HDR source information to faithfully reproduce HDR content for an amazing visual performance. Digital Video Processing – Real-time 12-bit analog-to-digital video processing for smooth tonal transitions, while helping to eliminate banding, blocking, and other compression artifacts from the final visual performance. This powerful processor faithfully reproduces the source material the way it was intended to be shown.

– Real-time 12-bit analog-to-digital video processing for smooth tonal transitions, while helping to eliminate banding, blocking, and other compression artifacts from the final visual performance. This powerful processor faithfully reproduces the source material the way it was intended to be shown. Outstanding Brightness – Capable of displaying 4K content up to an impressive 3,000 lumens for both color and white brightness 4 . This not only provides for a wider performance envelope but allows for a superior HDR performance.

– Capable of displaying content up to an impressive 3,000 lumens for both color and white brightness . This not only provides for a wider performance envelope but allows for a superior HDR performance. Full 18Gbps HDMI 2.0 Support – Fully compatible with virtually all color formats, depths, and spaces while simultaneously supporting 4K HDR content at a full 60 Hz. This allows for compatibility with the latest 4K HDR content and next-generation gaming hardware.

– Fully compatible with virtually all color formats, depths, and spaces while simultaneously supporting HDR content at a full 60 Hz. This allows for compatibility with the latest HDR content and next-generation gaming hardware. Epson Precision Lens – Our latest Epson Precision Lens utilizes a proprietary multi-element Precision Glass Structure for outstanding image clarity and edge-to-edge focus uniformity. Lens Shift capabilities – up to ±60 percent on the vertical axis and up to ± 24 percent on the horizontal axis.

– Our latest Epson Precision Lens utilizes a proprietary multi-element Precision Glass Structure for outstanding image clarity and edge-to-edge focus uniformity. Lens Shift capabilities – up to ±60 percent on the vertical axis and up to ± 24 percent on the horizontal axis. Impressive Audio Technologies 5 – Rear-firing dual 10-watt speaker system for convenient everyday use. For true audiophile performance, the Home Cinema 3800 and 3200 also includes Bluetooth wireless speaker support and aptX™ compatibility.

– Rear-firing dual 10-watt speaker system for convenient everyday use. For true audiophile performance, the Home Cinema 3800 and 3200 also includes Bluetooth wireless speaker support and aptX™ compatibility. Active 3D Support1 – Support for high-performance active 3D glasses to faithfully reproduce all the source 3D information to maximize the visual effect.

Availability and Support

Epson's new Home Cinema 3800 (MSRP $1,699.99) and Home Cinema 3200 (MSRP $1,499.99) 4K PRO-UHD1 3-Chip projectors with HDR will be available in October at Best Buy and in November at Amazon, and other select retailers. Each model comes with Epson's unsurpassed service and support, including standard two-year limited warranty, along with free technical phone support for the life of the product. For more information, please visit www.epson.com/home-entertainment-projectors.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than U.S. $10 billion.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 4K Enhancement Technology shifts each pixel to achieve double Full HD resolution on screen. Resolution is Full HD in 3D Mode.

2 Epson is the #1 projector brand worldwide and in the U.S. according to most recent quarterly data from PMA, a leading high-tech market research and publishing firm specializing in the display market.

3 HDR performance available with select devices. For more information, see www.epson.com/hdrcompatibility.

4 Color brightness (color light output) and white brightness (white light output) will vary depending on usage conditions. Color light output measured in accordance with IDMS 15.4; white light output measured in accordance with ISO 21118.

5 This feature is available in the Home Cinema 3800 model only.

Products features and specifications are subject to change.

EPSON is a registered trademark and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. PrivateLine and PRO-UHD are registered trademarks, and Extra Care is a servicemark of Epson America, Inc. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2019 Epson America, Inc.

