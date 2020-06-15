Epson Introduces New Digital Signage Projector Lineup to Help Transform Consumer Experiences

LONG BEACH, Calif., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson, the number-one selling projector brand worldwide,1 today expanded its powerful laser lineup. Offering reliable, low-maintenance solutions, the new PowerLite® models come equipped with intelligent software, robust connectivity and flexible installation to project content virtually anywhere – unlike other signage technology. Epson's new solutions inspire creativity and make it easy to deliver impactful and informative displays across a range of environments, including retail, hospitality and education. From projecting timely messaging such as social distancing directions, to increasing efficiency with instant sale display abilities, to illuminating unique dining ambiances, the new models can enhance the way customers interact with brands and products.

"Engagement drives growth and experiences drive engagement. As environments continue to evolve and business owners look for new ways to stand out, it is important for them to optimize existing spaces and deliver clear, impactful and relevant content," said Remi Del Mar, product manager, Epson America, Inc. "This new lineup provides innovative, experiential signage solutions that are affordable, reliable and easy-to-use to help empower users to engage with consumers in deeper and more meaningful ways."

Boasting from 2,000 to 5,000 lumens of equal color and white brightness,2 the projector lineup leverages Epson's 3LCD laser technology and up to Full HD 1080p resolution. Delivering up to 150 inches of bright, colorful, easy-to-read visuals, the projectors offer a low-cost per square inch of image. Featuring a range of ultra short-throw to standard-throw models, the new displays make it easy and affordable for practically anyone to unleash dynamic content and meet today's signage needs.

The new PowerLite 250F, 750F and 800F are powered by a virtually maintenance-free 20,000-hour laser light source,3 along with 360-degree placement and a full stack of connectivity options including HDBaseT4 with optional 5GHz wireless5 and Miracast via Epson's iProjection™ app.6 Users can also connect two or more displays and leverage built-in edge blending to support classroom applications or illuminate an entire wall with one large image. Plus, the split screen feature allows users to connect multiple input sources for displaying different content. Also available in black – PowerLite 255F, 755F and 805F – the projectors aesthetically blend better in environments where color purity matters.

The PowerLite 250F, 255F, 750F, 755F, 800F and 805F include Epson's new, free content management software with the accompanying Epson Creative Content Projection app that combines operational and design elements to help drive efficiency and creativity. The software allows easy access and an array of creative elements, enabling users to combine videos and photos, and use existing preset filters or upload new ones to deliver unique effects. With convenient playlist and schedule functions, users can display content at ideal times that will drive the most impact for a brand, product or space. Epson's Creative Projection app offers impromptu iOS device messaging and selection with touchscreen capabilities for image adjustment and projection directly from the device.

Just under six pounds, the PowerLite W70 and PowerLite W75 mini laser projectors for signage are compact yet powerful with an impressive laser light source. With the ability to project dynamic, on-the-go content, the ultra-portable mini laser projectors are designed for classrooms, meeting spaces and signage projects. Projecting from nearly anywhere in the room, the models feature a sleek, modern design in both black and white to blend into a variety of décor styles. Plus, with Bluetooth® connectivity and built-in HDMI connections for streaming devices, sharing engaging content has never been easier.

Brightness2 Resolution Color HDBaseT Availability PowerLite W70 2,000 lumens WXGA White No June 2020 PowerLite W75 2,000 lumens WXGA Black No June 2020 PowerLite 800F 5,000 lumens Full HD 1080p White Yes Sept. 2020 PowerLite 805F 5,000 lumens Full HD 1080p Black Yes Sept. 2020 PowerLite 750F 3,600 lumens Full HD 1080p White No Sept. 2020 PowerLite 755F 3,600 lumens Full HD 1080p Black No Sept. 2020 PowerLite 250F 4,500 lumens Full HD 1080p White No Nov. 2020 PowerLite 255F 4,500 lumens Full HD 1080p Black No Nov. 2020

For additional information, visit: https://epson.com/laser-projectors-for-digital-signage-experiences-marketing.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/user/EpsonTV/), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Epson is the #1 projector brand worldwide and in the U.S. according to most recent quarterly data from PMA, a leading high-tech market research and publishing firm specializing in the display market.

2 Color brightness (color light output) and white brightness (white light output) will vary depending on usage conditions. Color light output measured in accordance with IDMS 15.4; white light output measured in accordance with ISO 21118.

3 No required maintenance for the light source for up to 20,000 hours. Approximate time until brightness decreases 50% from first usage. Measured by acceleration test assuming use of 0.04 - 0.20 mg/m3 of particulate matter. Time varies depending on usage conditions and environment. Replacement of parts other than the light source may be required in a shorter period.

4 Available only on the PowerLite 800F and 805F.

5 Optional accessory must be purchased.

6 For wireless functionality, including via the Epson iProjection App, the projector must be configured on a network, either through the Ethernet port on the projector (check model specifications for availability) or via a wireless connection. Check your owner's manual to determine if a wireless LAN module must be purchased separately to enable a wireless connection. Not all Epson projectors are able to be networked. The Epson iProjection App does not support all files and formats. See www.epson.com for details.

EPSON and PowerLite are registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark and Epson iProjection is a trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. Mac is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Android and Chromebook are trademarks of Google LLC. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2020 Epson America, Inc.

