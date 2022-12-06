Epson Introduces New Multifunction Teller Devices with Networking Capabilities

New Epson TM-S2000II-NW and TM-S9000II-NW Help Financial Institutions of all Sizes Future-Proof Workstations with Both USB and Ethernet Capabilities

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (Future Branches) – As financial institutions are looking to upgrade to network-enabled devices, Epson today introduced its next generation of multifunction teller devices with advanced ethernet connectivity to its line – the TM-S2000II-NW and TM-S9000II-NW. Designed for ease of use, the new models come with both Ethernet and high-speed USB 2.0 connectivity to ensure futureproofing and flexibility during deployment. The TM-S9000II-NW adds an integrated thermal receipt printer for fast receipt printing. The new models will be on display at Future Branches in Austin, Tex. from Dec. 6-8.

Featuring check scanning as well as two-sided ID card scanning, the versatile multifunction devices include a 100-check document feeder and bright LCD display for quick, easy access to device and maintenance status. The models have the fastest scan speeds in their class, at up to 225 dpm. In addition, the devices can be connected directly to an institution's network for processing checks with the latest networked software applications. The devices also include Web API for use with thin- or zero-client deployments without the need for a PC.

"Further extending our product offering, these new products eliminate the need for financial institutions to choose between Ethernet or USB by offering both," said Rahn Rampton, product manager, Epson America, Inc. "The LCD display provides a simplified user experience that makes it easy to use and combines the most advanced tools for tellers to provide the best customer service possible. These new models underscore Epson's commitment to providing solutions that best serve financial institutions' needs – today and into the future."

Additional features include:

Fastest scan speeds in their class – USB scanning speed of up to 225 dpm and network scanning speed of up to 200 dpm

Two-sided ID scanning – easily capture color ID cards

Remote monitoring capability via Web interface – manage and monitor device fleet from a laptop or smart device with Epson Device Admin

Device memory for data storage – provides standalone backup storage in the event of a network disruption, to help ensure seamless operation

API compatibility – connect with existing APIs for simplified integration

Printer compatibility – TM-S2000II-NW integrates with select models of Epson TM-T70 Series or TM-T88 Series printers to add powerful productivity to a workflow

The TM-S2000II-NW and TM-S9000II-NW are now available through Epson Authorized Partners; financial institutions can order through existing software or installation partners. The models come with an industry-leading two-year limited warranty, with options to purchase Epson PreferredSM Plus Extended Service Plans for up to a total of 5 years of continuous coverage. For more information, visit www.epson.com/financial.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com . You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook ( facebook.com/Epson ), Twitter ( twitter.com/EpsonAmerica ), YouTube ( youtube.com/epsonamerica ), and Instagram ( instagram.com/EpsonAmerica ).

EPSON is a registered trademark and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. Epson Preferred is a service mark of Epson America, Inc. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2022 Epson America, Inc.

