Epson Introduces Reengineered SureColor P-Series Wide-Format Printers for Professional Photography, Proofing and Graphic Design

"Almost 20 years ago Epson announced the Epson Stylus ® Pro 9000, our first 44-inch wide-format printer, and since then we've been working to perfect wide-format printing technology while simultaneously incorporating customer feedback to deliver the best equipment to our customers," said Reed Hecht, senior product manager, Professional Imaging, Epson America, Inc. "The SureColor P7570 and P9570 are Epson's most advanced printers to date. In addition to incorporating customer feedback, Epson also integrated the latest printhead and ink technologies to deliver a printer that will far exceed expectations and could possibly create the highest quality digital inkjet prints to date."

Touting a robust design and never before seen imaging technologies, the SureColor P7570 and P9570 leverage new Epson UltraChrome PRO12 twelve-color pigment ink* to deliver an wide color gamut and capture every detail with amazing color brilliance and accuracy.2 When combined with the new 2.6-inch PrecisionCore MicroTFP printhead, the SureColor P7570 and P9570 produce outstanding quality prints at speeds up to 2.4 times faster than their predecessors and promote a more productive workflow with dedicated channels for Matte and Photo Black ink (no ink switching necessary). A new print mode – Black Enhanced Overcoat – delivers improved DMAX for a wider contrast ratio, excellent black density, outstanding clarity, improved sharpness, and reduced gloss differential on glossy and metallic media.

According to Henry Wilhelm, director of research at Wilhelm Imaging Research, the world's leading independent print permanence testing laboratory, Epson's new printers and inks are currently undergoing comprehensive ten-factor testing with a range of papers and canvas, with both color prints and B&W prints made using Epson's Advanced Black and White Mode. "Preliminary data for the Epson 12-color UltraChrome PRO12 pigment inks in the new SureColor P7570 and P9570 create stunning museum quality prints with WIR Display Permanence Ratings that will equal or exceed the ratings achieved by the current UltraChrome HDX inks of up to 200 years for color prints and up to 400 years for B&W. Prints framed with UV-absorbing acrylic – and those displayed under LED illumination – will achieve significantly higher ratings."

Additional features include a sealed roll media door for dramatically improved dust control and an integrated LED light to view projects while printing. Versatile media handling supports both roll and cut sheet media and features a new top-loading cut-sheet feeder door and an internal rotary cutter for smoothly cutting most photographic and fine art roll-media types. Furthermore, a new customizable user interface featuring a 4.3-inch color touchscreen control panel and redesigned retractable catch basket will simplify printing and conform to users' environments, reducing production errors.

More about the SureColor P-Series

The new SureColor P7570 and P9570 are the next-generation of wide-format printers for the photography, fine art, graphic design, and proofing markets with a range of features, including:

Powered by PrecisionCore – New 2.6-inch PrecisionCore MicroTFP printhead performs at speeds up to 2.4 times faster than previous generations 1

– New 2.6-inch PrecisionCore MicroTFP printhead performs at speeds up to 2.4 times faster than previous generations Extreme Color Gamut – All-new UltraChrome Pro12 Ink with Violet produces astounding color with up to 99 percent coverage of the PANTONE ® FORMULA GUIDE solid-coated standard 3

– All-new UltraChrome Pro12 Ink with Violet produces astounding color with up to 99 percent coverage of the PANTONE FORMULA GUIDE solid-coated standard Realtime Photo and Matte Black Ink Switching – Dedicated channels for both black ink types

– Dedicated channels for both black ink types Industry-leading Print Permanence – Creates prints that last up to 200 years color and 400 years black-and-white 2

– Creates prints that last up to 200 years color and 400 years black-and-white New Customizable Touchscreen – First-in-class to feature a customizable, 4.3-inch color touchscreen for easy navigation

– First-in-class to feature a customizable, 4.3-inch color touchscreen for easy navigation Reliable Printer Design – Redesigned industrial-level print engine for lasting durability and an interior LED light for convenient operation

– Redesigned industrial-level print engine for lasting durability and an interior LED light for convenient operation Black Density with Black Enhance Overcoat – Improved DMAX for a wider contrast ratio with enhanced clarity and increased sharpness on glossy papers

– Improved DMAX for a wider contrast ratio with enhanced clarity and increased sharpness on glossy papers Optional Epson SpectroProofer ® – Automates color calibration and proof verification tasks for proofing applications with optional third-party RIP and workflow software

– Automates color calibration and proof verification tasks for proofing applications with optional third-party RIP and workflow software Easy Workflow Integration – Compatible with most third-party RIP workflow software

Support and Availability

The Epson SureColor P7570 and P9570 Standard Editions will be available in December through authorized Epson Professional Imaging resellers for an estimated price of $4,695 MSRP and $6,595 MSRP, respectfully. The SureColor P7570 and P9570 offer a standard Epson PreferredSM Limited Warranty, a one-year program that includes toll-free advanced telephone access Monday through Friday and usually next business-day on-site service in the unlikely event of any hardware failure. For additional information about Epson's complete line of wide-format printing solutions, visit www.proimaging.epson.com.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than U.S. $10 billion.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

* This printer is designed for use with Epson genuine ink only, not third-party cartridges or ink. For more information, see www.epson.com/wideformatink

1 Print speeds are based on the print engine speed only. Total throughput time for any print depends on various factors including workstation configuration, file size, print resolution, ink coverage and networking. Actual print speeds will vary.

2 Print Permanence in testing. Ink lightfastness rating based on accelerated testing of prints on specialty media, displayed indoors, under glass. Actual print stability will vary according to media, printed image, display conditions, light intensity, humidity and atmospheric conditions. Epson does not guarantee longevity of prints. For maximum print life, display all prints under glass or lamination or properly store them. Visit www.wilhelm-research.com for the latest information.

3 99% coverage of PANTONE PLUS FORMULA GUIDE solid-coated palette based on Epson Proofing Paper White Semimatte printed with the Epson Driver at 2400 x 1200 dpi. PANTONE coverage may vary when printed under other conditions.

