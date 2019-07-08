Epson Introduces SureColor T5470M 36-Inch Printer and Integrated Scanner for Enhanced Collaboration and Workflow

"Epson is committed to listening to customer feedback and incorporating suggestions into future products to continue developing powerful and easy-to-use solutions," said Matt Kochanowski, product manager, Professional Imaging, Epson America, Inc. "With an integrated scanner, the SureColor T5470M is designed to maximize collaboration and productivity and streamline workflow for innovative industry segments – engineering, designing, architecture, construction jobs sites, and more – all in a small, space-saving design."

Leveraging Epson's PrecisionCore® MicroTFP® printhead technology with Precision Droplet Control for crystal-clear images, precise lines and crisp text, the SureColor T5470M produces outstanding image quality with industry-leading reliability. The integrated scanner supports multi-page scanning and scan to USB drive functions. Next-generation UltraChrome® XD2 archival pigment ink delivers vibrant, durable prints. The SureColor T5470M offers a sleek, space-saving design that comes equipped with a variety of usability features, including an intuitive 4.3-inch LCD touchscreen and high-capacity replacement ink cartridges. In addition, the SureColor T5470M offers versatile print options, such as easy printing from tablets and smartphones,2 for enhanced flexibility and productivity.

More about the SureColor T5470M

The Epson SureColor T5470M delivers a range of usability features designed to streamline workflow, including:

Ultra-fast print speeds – A1/D-size prints in as fast as 22 seconds 1

– A1/D-size prints in as fast as 22 seconds Fast, easy navigation – Includes a built-in 4.3-inch LCD screen with touch panel

– Includes a built-in 4.3-inch LCD screen with touch panel Optimized workflow – Integrated 36-inch scanner offers easy collaboration and document sharing

– Integrated 36-inch scanner offers easy collaboration and document sharing Powerful features, small footprint – Delivers 36-inch MFP solution in a space-saving design

– Delivers 36-inch MFP solution in a space-saving design Replace ink less often – Uses high-capacity cartridges up to 350 ml

– Uses high-capacity cartridges up to 350 ml Integrated security – Helps protect information with advanced network security and encryption

– Helps protect information with advanced network security and encryption Versatile printing options – Easily prints direct from USB thumb drives, tablets, smartphones and more 2 with integrated wireless plus router-free Wi-Fi Direct ® printing 3

– Easily prints direct from USB thumb drives, tablets, smartphones and more with integrated wireless plus router-free Wi-Fi Direct printing Outstanding image quality – PrecisionCore MicroTFP printhead with Precision Droplet Control for crystal-clear images, precise lines and crisp text

– PrecisionCore MicroTFP printhead with Precision Droplet Control for crystal-clear images, precise lines and crisp text Vibrant, durable prints – Next-generation UltraChrome XD2 archival pigment ink for high-quality printing

– Next-generation UltraChrome XD2 archival pigment ink for high-quality printing Industry-leading reliability – Permanent printhead with advanced Nozzle Verification Technology, plus world-class service and support, including a one-year limited warranty

Support and Availability

The SureColor T5470M will be available through Epson Authorized Professional Imaging Resellers in September 2019 for $5,995 (MSRP). The printer offers a standard one-year Epson PreferredSM Limited Warranty and is designed to work exclusively with Epson UltraChrome XD2 ink*. For more information, visit https://epson.com/surecolor-t-series-plotters.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than U.S. $10 billion.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com . You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook ( facebook.com/Epson ), Twitter ( twitter.com/EpsonAmerica ), YouTube ( youtube.com/EpsonAmerica ), and Instagram ( instagram.com/EpsonAmerica ).

* This printer is designed for use with Epson genuine cartridges and ink only, not third-party cartridges or ink. For more information, see www.epson.com/wideformatink

1 Print speeds are based on the print engine speed only. Total throughput time for any print depends on workstation configuration, file size, print resolution, ink coverage, networking, etc. Actual print speeds will vary.

2 Most features require an Internet connection to the printer, as well as an Internet- and/or email-enabled device. For a list of Epson Connect™ enabled printers and compatible devices and apps, visit www.epson.com/connect

3 Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™; level of performance subject to range and type of the router being used. Wi-Fi Direct may require printer software.

EPSON, SureColor, PrecisionCore, MicroTFP, and UltraChrome are registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. Epson Preferred is a service mark of Epson America, Inc. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2019 Epson America, Inc.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.epson.com

