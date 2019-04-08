Epson Introduces Ultra Low Cost VT6L All-in-One 6-Axis Robot

The VT6L is ideal for simple parts transfer applications such as machine-tool and injection molding load/unload, pick-and-place, dispensing and simple assembly projects. The All-in-One design with built-in controller saves on valuable factory space while its SlimLine structure featuring a compact wrist pitch enables access to hard-to-reach areas in confined spaces. This groundbreaking innovation opens a world of application opportunities due to its incredible price and ease of use. Many applications that were too costly to implement with standard 6-Axis robots, will now be possible.

"The VT6L was created based on the highly successful T-Series All-in-One design with built-in controller," said Gregg Brunnick, director of product management for Epson Robots. "This innovation provides an easy-to-use 6-axis solution at ultra low cost perfect for simple applications."

The VT6L offers easy integration tools such as vision guidance, with a reach up to 900 mm and a payload up to 6 kg. A feature-packed performer, it includes a hollow end-of-arm design for simplified cabling and more versatile tooling. The VT6L offers 110 V and 220 V power and installs in minutes. In addition, there is no battery required for the encoder, reducing the overall cost of ownership.

Key Features

Full featured; ultra low cost — the same powerful features found in Epson's high-end robots, at an incredibly affordable price; with a reach up to 900 mm and payload up to 6 kg Easy to use — intuitive and feature-packed Epson RC+® development software makes it easy to create powerful solutions All-in-One solution — space-saving design with built-in controller SlimLine design — compact wrist pitch enables access to hard-to-reach areas in confined spaces Comes standard with 110 V and 220 V power — low wattage and power consumption Fast, easy integration — installs in minutes; requires less time and money for system integration Integrated vision guidance option — designed specifically for robot guidance; makes it easy to automate simple applications when vision is required Simplified cabling — hollow end-of-arm design makes end-of-arm tooling easier than ever No battery required for encoder — minimizes downtime and reduces overall cost of ownership Application versatility — ideal for machine-tool and injection-molding load/unload, pick-and-place, dispensing and simple assembly projects

