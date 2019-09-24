Epson Introduces Wireless Expression Photo XP-970 Small-in-One Wide-Format Printer for Professional-Quality Borderless Photos up to 11" x 17"

Designed with convenience in mind, the XP-970 includes a fold-over scan lid that holds originals in place, and offers PC-free printing with a 4.3" touchscreen and built-in USB and memory card slots 3 . The XP-970 includes Wi-Fi Direct ®4 for router-free printing from your iPhone ® , iPad ® , Android™ mobile devices, tablets and more 5 .

This wide-format photo all-in-one includes photo tools for red-eye removal, photo restoration and adjustment, and more to support a range of creative projects. Users can easily edit, scan and save photos and documents to the cloud6 for easy access and collaboration in one single workflow. The XP-970 also gives users the option to print from virtually anywhere in the home with hands-free, voice-activated printing7.

"For the avid photo, creative or DIY enthusiasts, a high-performance printer packed with innovative and convenient features is crucial," said Stevi Sterns, associate product manager, Epson America, Inc. "The Expression Photo XP-970 is an affordable, versatile printer that lets users easily and quickly produce high-quality prints from anywhere in the home."

More About the Expression Photo XP-970

Brilliant, borderless photos up to 11" x 17" — 6-color Claria Photo HD Inks deliver smooth gradations and amazing skin tones

— 6-color Claria Photo HD Inks deliver smooth gradations and amazing skin tones Fast, high-quality printing — 4" x 6" photos in as fast as 11 seconds 1

— 4" x 6" photos in as fast as 11 seconds Professional-quality prints on specialty media — rear paper feed accommodates specialty paper 2 ; plus, print directly onto CD/DVDs

— rear paper feed accommodates specialty paper ; plus, print directly onto CD/DVDs Innovative, fold-over scan lid — holds originals in place

— holds originals in place Convenient, easy-to-use design — easy PC-free printing with 4.3" touchscreen, built-in USB and memory card slots 3

— easy PC-free printing with 4.3" touchscreen, built-in USB and memory card slots Wireless and router-free — designed for easy printing from your iPhone ® , iPad ® , Android™ mobile devices, tablets and more 5 ; includes Wi-Fi Direct ®4 for router-free printing

— designed for easy printing from your iPhone , iPad , Android™ mobile devices, tablets and more ; includes Wi-Fi Direct for router-free printing Hands-free, voice-activated printing 7 — print a variety of creative projects and everyday documents, including your to-do and shopping lists

— print a variety of creative projects and everyday documents, including your to-do and shopping lists Versatile, wide-format photo all-in-one — ultra slim design with superior photo performance; easily adjust photos with tools for red-eye removal, photo restoration and more

— ultra slim design with superior photo performance; easily adjust photos with tools for red-eye removal, photo restoration and more Easily scan and share — scan to the cloud for easy photo sharing 6

— scan to the cloud for easy photo sharing Epson® Creative Print mobile app — easily print borderless photo collages and create custom cards, stationery and more

Pricing and Availability

The Epson Expression Photo XP-970 Small-in-One ($299.99 MSRP) is now available through major retail stores nationwide and at Epson's retail site, www.epsonstore.com. For more information, please visit www.epson.com.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than US$10 billion.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

This product uses only genuine Epson-brand cartridges. Other brands of ink cartridges and ink supplies are not compatible and, even if described as compatible, may not function properly.

1 Color photo in Draft Mode on Premium Photo Paper Glossy measured from start of paper feed. Actual print times will vary based on factors including system configuration, software, and page complexity. For more information, visit www.epson.com/printspeed

2 Specialty paper support accommodated through rear paper feed, maximum 23 mil paper thickness, manual 2-sided printing only.

3 Adapter may be required.

4 Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™; level of performance subject to the range of the router being used. Wi-Fi Direct may require printer software.

5 Most features require an Internet connection to the printer, as well as an Internet- and/or email-enabled device. For a list of Epson Connect™ enabled printers and compatible devices and apps, visit www.epson.com/connect

6 Requires an Internet connection, a free Epson Connect account and a destination email address or cloud storage account. For a list of supported cloud services, visit www.epson.com/connect

7 See www.epson.com/voice for device compatibility. Epson Connect account and voice-activated account registration required.

EPSON, Claria and Expression are registered trademarks, EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark and Epson Connect are trademarks of Seiko Epson Corporation. Small-in-One is a registered trademark of Epson America, Inc. iPad and iPhone are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Android is a trademark of Google LLC. Wi-Fi Direct® is a registered trademark and Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ is a trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance®. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2019 Epson America, Inc. CPD-57616 6/19

