Epson Introduces WorkForce Pro WF-C500R Series with Replaceable Ink Pack System and Epson Print Admin Software Solution

LONG BEACH, Calif., Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson America, Inc., a leading provider of printing solutions, today announced the new WorkForce® Pro WF-C500R Printer Series, powered by PrecisionCore®. With Epson's innovative Replaceable Ink Pack System, the WF-C579R and the WF-C529R offer low color printing costs. Extra high-capacity ink packs can deliver enough ink to print up to 50,000 ISO pages black/20,000 ISO color before changing the packs1. Affordable high-yield color printing solutions helps minimize workflow interventions for busy workgroups, these compact printers offer speeds of 24 ISO ppm (black/color)† and produce fast professional quality prints with up to a 1,330 maximum sheet capacity with optional trays.

Additionally, Epson introduced Epson Print Admin, an affordable and user-friendly print software solution that can manage an Epson business inkjet printer fleet2, including the WorkForce Pro WF-C500R Series. The print management software helps businesses enhance output security, , track printing costs and improve workflow. It includes security features like device authentication through passwords, PIN codes and card readers as well as secure job release from any registered printer. IT administrators can manage user rights, apply print rules and create usage reports as well as manage devices remotely among users with the centralized web interface. To help small and medium sized businesses with enhanced productivity, Epson Print Admin also makes it easy to log and track servicing and receive notifications when budget thresholds have been met.

"According to a recent Keypoint Intelligence/InfoTrends research, almost 50 percent of general office environments said their required color printing is increasing3. With the increase of color printing in the office, Epson strives to bring affordable printing solutions like the WF-C500R Series that offers high-capacity ink and paper options in a space-saving design," said Alan Chen, product manager, Epson America, Inc. "While our printers are designed to help businesses enhance productivity and streamline workflows, we are taking our solutions one step further by offering a print management tool to enhance output security and allow busy workgroups to also take control of and protect their office printing environments."

The WF-C500R Series supports PCL4/Adobe® PostScript® 3™, making it ideal for shared printing on a network, and its open-platform allows for seamless integration with enterprise applications such as Nuance Equitrac® Office/Express, Nuance eCopy ShareScan, PaperCut, and nddPrint. It also provides security features such as PIN number configuration for job release; user control access, printer and network settings via Web Config with printer's IP address; SSL/TLS security; and IPsec.

Additional WF-C500R Series Features

WF-C579R WF-C529R Functionality Wireless | Print | Copy | Scan | Fax | Ethernet | USB | PCL4 | PostScript 3 | 4.3" LCD Color Touchscreen Wireless | Print | Ethernet | USB | PCL4 | PostScript 3 | 2.4" LCD screen Open-Platform Ready Seamless integration with enterprise applications such as PaperCut MF, Equitrac, eCopy and other ISV solutions Epson Print Admin Features PIN number certification for job release; user control access; printer and network settings via Web Config with printer's IP address; SSL/TLS security; IPsec Auto Features 50-page ADF 2-sided print/copy/scan/fax 2-sided print

Availability

The WorkForce Pro WF-C500R Series and Epson Print Admin are now available through authorized BusinessFirstSM resellers. For more information and availability, please visit www.epson.com.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. With a lineup that ranges from inkjet printers and digital printing systems to 3LCD projectors, watches and industrial robots, the company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the Epson Group comprises more than 76,000 employees in 87 companies around the world, and is proud of its contributions to the communities in which it operates and its ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impacts.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

*This product uses only genuine Epson-brand ink packs. Other brands of ink supplies are not compatible and, even if described as compatible, may not function properly.

† Black and color print speeds are measured in accordance with ISO/IEC 24734. Actual print times will vary based on factors including system configuration, software, and page complexity. For more information, visit www.epson.com/printspeed

1 Replacement ink pack yields are estimated based on ISO/IEC 24711 test in Default Mode printing continuously. Ink pack yields vary considerably for reasons including images printed, print settings, temperature and humidity. Yields may be lower when printing infrequently or predominantly with one ink color. All ink colors are used for printing and printer maintenance, and all colors have to be installed for printing. For print quality, part of the ink from the included ink packs is used for printer startup and a variable amount of ink remains in the ink pack after the "replace ink pack" signal. For details, see www.epson.com/inkinfo

2 Epson Print Admin only works with Epson business inkjet solutions that support Epson Open Platform technology

3 http://blog.infotrends.com/almost-50-of-general-office-workers-in-the-u-s-said-their-required-color-printing-is-increasing/

4 Not all media types are supported for PCL printing

EPSON, PrecisionCore and WorkForce are registered trademarks, EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark. BusinessFirst is a service mark of Epson America, Inc. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2018 Epson America, Inc.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.

Related Links

https://epson.com

