Epson Kicks Off Social Media #FastFotoSweepstakes Featuring Lucille and Shaquille O'Neal to Honor Moms this Mother's Day

LONG BEACH, Calif., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As Mother's Day approaches, you might be asking yourself, how do I make mom feel special this year as most of the nation remains at home? To help recognize and celebrate moms everywhere, Epson is sponsoring a social media #FastFotoSweepstakes to honor moms and encourage families to share their stories and wish all mother figures a very happy Mother's Day along with special $499 pricing on its award-winning FastFoto® Wireless High-Speed Photo Scanner . Additionally, Epson, Shaquille O'Neal, and his mother, Lucille, are offering creative ways to reconnect socially and digitally with memories to make this Mother's Day especially meaningful.

Shaquille and Lucille O'Neal are featured in Epson's ' Preserve What's Priceless ' campaign, sharing laughter and reliving memories while scanning cherished photographs together. In honor of Mother's Day, the campaign invites people to share their favorite memories of mom on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter for the chance to win a FastFoto FF-680W scanner.1 This high-speed photo scanner will enable moms to preserve, organize, and share irreplaceable memories for years to come.

"With Mother's Day around the corner, we're helping people to underscore the importance of keeping important family stories alive for generations to come, and nothing does that better than our history in photos," said Dan Murphy, head of international marketing communications, Epson America, Inc. "With the Epson FastFoto our goal is to inspire others to cherish every family moment, big and small, especially in this challenging time."

While Mother's Day may be celebrated from a distance, experts say that keeping a connection and talking to mom can help reduce stress.2 This Mother's Day, look for ways to share time with mom, even if there are thousands of miles between you. And, what better way to celebrate mom than to schedule an online family party and share a slideshow of all your greatest, heartfelt memories scanned and restored. After the celebration, easily share the newly-created digital photo album via cloud storage solutions like Dropbox and Google Drive. Even after Mother's Day, you can continue to share those cherished images to create special family gifts throughout the year, like personalized coffee mugs, calendars, mouse pads, photo walls, and more.

Epson Mother's Day Pricing and Giveaways

Epson is offering spectacular Mother's Day pricing, available through the Epson e-store and select retailers and e-tailers. The Epson FastFoto FF-680W scanner will be available on Epson.com at a price of $499 after the promotional discount, starting May 5 and continuing through Mother's Day (May 10). For more information and availability, please visit https://epson.com/fastfoto-photo-document-scanner .

Sweepstakes Details

Simply go to @epson on Facebook or @epsonamerica on Instagram or twitter and comment on their post using the hashtag #FastFotoSweepstakes.1 Five winners will be selected to receive a FastFoto scanner, with one winner selected each day beginning May 5 leading up to Mother's Day, May 10. For full details and sweepstakes rules, please visit: https://epson.com/fastfoto-sweepstakes

