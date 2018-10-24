Epson Launches New Legacy Textured Paper

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- (PhotoPlus, Epson Booth #707) -- Epson today introduced Legacy Textured, the latest addition to its sophisticated Legacy Paper line, offering the ultimate in quality and longevity for artists selling their work. Legacy Textured is comprised of a mould-made paper base that lays cotton fibers down randomly to virtually eliminate curl, and a heavily textured surface that simulates old-world handcrafted watercolor papers. In addition, Epson today announced that its popular Metallic Photo Paper in Luster and Glossy are now Signature Worthy® papers, moving into Epson's line of paper designed for photography, art illustration and fine art prints. Both the Legacy Textured and the Metallic Photo Papers will be on display at PhotoPlus Expo in New York City from Oct. 25-27, 2018 at Epson's booth, #707.

"A heavy, textured paper is what helps my images blur the line between photography and painting," said Brooke Shaden, fine art photographer, author and motivational speaker. "Though my work is all photographic, having a painterly style has always been important to my aesthetic, and Legacy Textured provides that feeling of mixed media."

Legacy Textured offers a heavily textured surface with a matte finish and is 100 percent cotton on a mould-made base. The 310 GSM textured paper is free of OBAs (optical brightening agents), delivers a high Dmax for deep blacks, an expanded color gamut volume, and accepts a high ink load. The cotton fibers are laid randomly to dramatically minimize curl in large rolls.

"Realizing the need for a heavily textured fine art paper, we collaborated with industry-leading photographers and artists to help develop a media that blends qualities of old-world handcrafted paper with the latest digital imaging enhancements," said Jeff Smith, product manager, Professional Imaging, Epson America, Inc. "Designed to produce rich blacks and vibrant colors, Legacy Textured exhibits unparalleled qualities for artists looking to create and sell exhibition quality prints without compromising print quality."

The Epson Legacy Textured paper is currently undergoing comprehensive eight-factor print permanence testing at Wilhelm Imaging Research (WIR), the world's leading independent permanence testing laboratory. Testing includes color and black and white prints made with the current generation of improved-stability Epson UltraChrome® HD, Epson UltraChrome HDX, and Epson UltraChrome PRO pigment inks featured on Epson's SureColor® P-Series printers. WIR is also testing Legacy Textured paper with high CRI (Color Rendering Index) museum-quality LED illumination. While final results are not yet available – the greater the lightfastness, the longer the test times – Epson is confident the new paper will exhibit outstanding print permanence.

Epson Professional Paper Line

Epson offers a complete line of professional papers to meet varying photography and fine art needs, no matter the finish or price point:

Standard Photo Paper: Available in multiple finishes, including glossy, semigloss, matte, semimatte, and velvet, Epson's standard photo papers offer a solution for any photographer. Delivering high-performance output quality and color performance with extreme sharpness and clarity, these papers are offered in a range of cut-sheet and roll sizes for producing vivid, lifelike images.

Epson Signature Worthy Papers represent the finest in color fidelity, smoothest tonal transitions, and exceptional Black density and longevity, each paper has been developed and tested at the highest levels to work collectively with Epson's industry-leading professional printers and inks. The most demanding creative professionals use Signature Worthy papers because their reputations are on the line with every print. Legacy Papers: As Epson's most advanced line of photographic papers, Legacy Papers were designed in collaboration with many of the world's greatest artists. The unique papers were developed for those who intend to exhibit and sell their prints, both to art collectors and investors. Working closely with revered European papermakers, galleries and chemical engineers to develop the finest papers available, the Epson Legacy Paper line produces outstanding black density and color fidelity, along with exceptional archival properties required for collectible works of fine art.

Availability and Pricing

The new Legacy Textured will be available in Dec. 2018 through authorized Epson Professional Imaging resellers in the following sizes:

Size Cut Sheet/Roll MSRP 8.5" x 11" Cut Sheet (25 pack) $45 13" x 19" Cut Sheet (25 pack) $119 17" x 22" Cut Sheet (25 pack) $179 17" x 50' Roll $189 24" x 50' Roll $249 44" x 50' Roll $499 60" x 50' Roll $679

For additional information, visit www.epson.com/legacypapers, www.epson.com/signatureworthy or www.proimaging.epson.com.

