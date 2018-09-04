Epson Launches Pro Cinema 4050 4K PRO-UHD Projector with HDR

"With expansive brightness, brilliant, color-rich imagery, and state-of-the art pixel shift technology, the new Pro Cinema 4050 4K PRO-UHD allows viewers to enjoy remarkable 4K UHD content that is nothing short of amazing" said Rodrigo Catalan, senior product manager, Projectors, Epson America. "The Pro Cinema 4050 offers an immersive viewing experience of movies the way they were meant to be seen – on the big screen with bright, full colored imagery and stunning resolution. With Epson's proprietary 3LCD chip technology, unlike many competitive models, it has no rainbow effect."

The Epson Pro Cinema 4050 is the first projector with Epson's new 4K PRO-UHD technology. Epson 4K PRO-UHD features an advanced, high performance optical engine that generates high color brightness and white brightness, color accuracy, and dramatic contrast with HDR102. Paired with advanced lens capabilities, as well as the capability to receive, process and project native 4K using Epson's advanced pixel-shifting, resolution-enhancement technology, the Pro Cinema 4050 delivers an exceptional viewing experience.

More About the Pro Cinema 4050



Designed to deliver vivid imagery and crystal-clear pictures, the Pro Cinema 4050 touts an incredible 2,400 lumens of equal color and white brightness3, contrast ratio up to 200,000:1 and HDR102. Its expansive color gamut displays the entire DCI-P3 color space4 and Epson's advanced state-of-the-art 15-element glass projection lens displays a bright, uniform image with virtually no hot spots or chromatic aberration. In addition, a wide lens shift range offers exceptional installation flexibility, with the Pro Cinema 4050 delivering a ± 96 percent on the horizontal axis and ± 47 percent vertical axis. This premium projector also includes a 12-bit digital processing chip with Frame Interpolation and proprietary Advanced Motion Control for smooth, crisp transitions between scenes.

Additional features include:

HDR High Dynamic Range and Rich Black Contrast — full 10-bit color output 2 and a contrast ratio up to 200,000:1 deliver an extraordinary range of color and detail in both bright and dark scenes

— full 10-bit color output and a contrast ratio up to 200,000:1 deliver an extraordinary range of color and detail in both bright and dark scenes Advanced 3-Chip, 3LCD Technology — sophisticated parallel pixel processing and a state-of-the-art 3-chip architecture deliver amazing color accuracy, color brightness and color gamut

— sophisticated parallel pixel processing and a state-of-the-art 3-chip architecture deliver amazing color accuracy, color brightness and color gamut Epson's Advanced Projection Lens — state-of-the-art 15-element glass projection lens displays a bright, uniform image with virtually no hot spots or chromatic aberration

— state-of-the-art 15-element glass projection lens displays a bright, uniform image with virtually no hot spots or chromatic aberration L*a *b* Ultra Wide Color Gamut — delivers 100% of the 3-dimensional DCI-P3 color gamut 4 , the digital cinema standard, with 50% wider color gamut than Rec. 709

— delivers 100% of the 3-dimensional DCI-P3 color gamut , the digital cinema standard, with 50% wider color gamut than Rec. 709 3-Axis Precision Motor — for powered focus, 2.1x zoom, up to ± 96% horizontal and up to ± 47% vertical lens shift, and 10 preset positions

— for powered focus, 2.1x zoom, up to ± 96% horizontal and up to ± 47% vertical lens shift, and 10 preset positions Delta Level Color Accuracy — low Delta E, for extremely accurate color reproduction

— low Delta E, for extremely accurate color reproduction 100% Balanced Color and White Brightness — 2,400 lumens of color and 2,400 lumens of white brightness 3 for vibrant, rich color

— 2,400 lumens of color and 2,400 lumens of white brightness for vibrant, rich color Smooth, Crisp Images and Transitions — 12-bit digital color processing chip with Frame Interpolation and proprietary Advanced Motion Control

— 12-bit digital color processing chip with Frame Interpolation and proprietary Advanced Motion Control No Color Wheel — images are free from any distracting rainbow effect; balanced color and white brightness means no white segments

— images are free from any distracting rainbow effect; balanced color and white brightness means no white segments Pro Cinema Kit – Features a three-year limited warranty (90 days on lamps), a ceiling mount, cable cover, and extra lamp for added installation flexibility.

Availability and Support



The Pro Cinema 4050 4K PRO-UHD Projector with HDR is available for $2,399 MSRP through CEDIA dealers and Magnolia. The Pro Cinema 4050 features a three-year limited warranty (90 days on lamps), toll-free access to Epson's PrivateLine® priority technical support, and free two-business-day exchange with Extra CareSM Home Service.

The Pro Cinema 4050 will be on display and demoed at Epson's booth #5734 at CEDIA Expo 2018, Sept. 6-8.

1 4K Enhancement Technology shifts each pixel diagonally to double Full HD resolution. Resolution is Full HD in 3D Mode.



2 HDR performance available with select devices. For more information see www.epson.com/HDRCompatibility.



3 Color brightness (color light output) and white brightness (white light output) will vary depending on usage conditions. Color light output measured in accordance with IDMS 15.4; white light output measured in accordance with ISO 21118.



4 Entire DCI color space can be displayed in Digital Cinema Mode only.

