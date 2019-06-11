Epson Launches SureLab D870 Minilab Photo Printer for High Volume Small-Format Photo Production

"Epson strives to meet the needs of all photographers and print shop providers, from wide-format gallery prints to small-format quick photo prints," said Reed Hecht, senior product manager, Professional Imaging, Epson America, Inc. "Ideal for photo labs, as well as retail, resort and event photographers, the new SureLab D870 meets the market need for a high-speed, high-demand, small-format photo printer that produces superb image quality at exceptional print speeds."

Successor to the SureLab D700, the SureLab D870 delivers industrial level performance in a compact footprint. Featuring a new roll paper holder designed to make changing media rolls easier, the printer now supports a minimum media width of 3.5 inches and delivers outstanding output on a range of media including glossy, luster and matte surfaces up to 8.3" x 39." A new optional robust media output tray collects print jobs, keeping large runs of prints organized and off the desk.

The SureLab D870 leverages Epson technology to print on an array of photo finishes, in a variety of BorderFree® sizes, including panoramas. Additional features include:

Exceptional Image Quality – 6-color UltraChrome D6r-S dye-based ink technology offers a wide color gamut designed for true-to-life, smudge, water, and fade resistant prints 2

– 6-color UltraChrome D6r-S dye-based ink technology offers a wide color gamut designed for true-to-life, smudge, water, and fade resistant prints Built for Demanding Production – Produces up to 430 4" x 6" prints, 275 5" x 7" prints, or 140 8" x 10" prints per hour 1

– Produces up to 430 4" x 6" prints, 275 5" x 7" prints, or 140 8" x 10" prints per hour Advanced Print Engine Design – Features Epson's proven, reliable MicroPiezo ® AMC ™ printhead and AccuPhoto ™ image processing and screening technology for smooth gradations, accurate skin tones and sharp photos

– Features Epson's proven, reliable MicroPiezo AMC printhead and AccuPhoto image processing and screening technology for smooth gradations, accurate skin tones and sharp photos Outstanding Versatility – Prints on an array of media, including glossy, luster and matte surfaces, in a variety of sizes, including 4" x 6", 5" x 3.5", 5" x 5", 5" x 7", 6" x 6", 6" x 20", 8" x 8", 8" x 10" and 8" x 20"

– Prints on an array of media, including glossy, luster and matte surfaces, in a variety of sizes, including 4" x 6", 5" x 3.5", 5" x 5", 5" x 7", 6" x 6", 6" x 20", 8" x 8", 8" x 10" and 8" x 20" Industrial-Quality Performance in a Compact Footprint – Offers maximum flexibility and scalability; perfect for retail, resort and event photography

– Offers maximum flexibility and scalability; perfect for retail, resort and event photography Simple, Easy-to-Use System – Includes Epson Professional Photographic Print Drivers for Windows ® and Mac ® ; allows for printing directly from popular photo printing applications or kiosk systems

– Includes Epson Professional Photographic Print Drivers for Windows and Mac ; allows for printing directly from popular photo printing applications or kiosk systems Minimal Maintenance – Replace consumables as needed and perform simple periodic cleaning 3

– Replace consumables as needed and perform simple periodic cleaning World-Class Service and Support – Features a reliable print engine, backed by Epson's U.S.-based support team and standard 1-year Epson PreferredSM limited warranty with whole-unit exchange4

Pricing and Availability

The SureLab D870 Minilab printer (MSRP $2,495) offers a standard 1 year Epson PreferredSM Limited Warranty, limited on-site warranty with U.S.-based phone support and an optional extended on-site service plan. The SureLab D870 is designed to work exclusively with Epson UltraChrome D6-S ink* and will be available through Epson Authorized Professional Imaging Resellers in July 2019. For more information, visit www.proimaging.epson.com.

