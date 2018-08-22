Epson Launches the Epson Drone Soar App: The First Full-Featured Augmented Reality App for DJI Drones on the Epson Moverio Smart Glass Platform

LONG BEACH, Calif., Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson, provider of the Moverio® augmented reality (AR) smart eyewear platform, today announced the Epson Drone Soar app, the first full-featured AR app for DJI drone pilots using the Epson Moverio AR Smart glasses platform. The Epson Drone Soar app delivers never-before-seen AR experiences for DJI drone users, including rich AR content, flight telemetry data and video feed monitoring.

Developed by Silicon Valley-based YML exclusively for the Epson Moverio BT-300 (FPV/Drone Edition), the Epson Drone Soar app comes packed with easy-to-use features designed to seamlessly enhance pre-flight visualization, real-time flight assistance and post-flight visualization experiences. The innovative app was designed in collaboration with global drone leader DJI to improve the safety, productivity, and capabilities of DJI drones for hobbyists and professionals alike.

Enabling a hands-free, heads-up experience with the Epson Moverio BT-300FPV Drone Edition glasses, the application delivers rich AR features to DJI drone pilots. This functionality allows pilots to simultaneously see crucial telemetry data, augmented flight tools, and real-time video feeds, all while remaining within line-of-site of their drone. As the data is displayed directly in front of the user, pilots using the Epson Drone Soar app no longer need to look down continuously at their mobile device.

"By combining the power of augmented reality delivered by the Epson Moverio BT-300 AR smart glasses and YML's superlative design, the heads-up app is redefining the way drone enthusiasts experience their aircraft," said Romsin Oushana of DJI Partnerships. "Available to the consumer market for the first time, the app enables users to push the limits of drone piloting in ways that have never been done before."

For an optimal drone-flying experience, the Epson Soar app comes equipped with easy-to-use features including:

Downloadable Map : User can select the region of the map they want to download for offline usage 1

: User can select the region of the map they want to download for offline usage Pre-Flight Status Check : Notifies users of flight restrictions or if something needs to be changed before takeoff

: Notifies users of flight restrictions or if something needs to be changed before takeoff Drone Connect : Easily accessible view of drone vitals including flight status, battery, HD mode, altitude and more

: Easily accessible view of drone vitals including flight status, battery, HD mode, altitude and more Smart Mode : Users can select and switch between over ten smart modes for desired flight experience 2

: Users can select and switch between over ten smart modes for desired flight experience In-flight Camera Setting Editing: Enable users to edit camera settings of drone while inflight or when connected to select optimal settings for shooting conditions

"At Epson, we are focused on expanding the drone market and providing cutting-edge AR technology that will make it more accessible for consumers," said Eric Mizufuka, product manager, Augmented Reality Solutions, Epson America. "With this app, training to be a better drone pilot has never been easier."

The Epson Soar app is the second application from YML, a leading Silicon Valley-based creative technology agency, in a series of aerial augmented reality applications developed in partnership with DJI and Epson. Viewed through the Epson Moverio BT-300 smart glasses, the app will be available August 28 on the Moverio Apps Market and can be experienced today at most DJI Authorized Retail stores and many local drone retailers.

To see the new Epson Drone Soar app in action, please visit the following link.

DJI, the world's leader in civilian drones and aerial imaging technology, was founded and is run by people with a passion for remote-controlled helicopters and experts in flight-control technology and camera stabilization. The company is dedicated to making aerial photography and filmmaking equipment and platforms more accessible, reliable and easier to use for creators and innovators around the world. DJI's global operations currently span across the Americas, Europe and Asia, and its revolutionary products and solutions have been chosen by customers in over 100 countries for applications in filmmaking, construction, emergency response, agriculture, conservation and many other industries. For more information, visit www.dji.com.

YML is an experience design and innovation company. They help brands re-imagine customer experiences in ways that have lasting impact on user's lives and their client's businesses. YML combines world-class strategy, creativity and technology to drive innovation for brands like The Home Depot, PayPal, Staples, The North Face, State Farm and First Republic Bank. For more information, visit www.ymedialabs.com.

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. With a lineup that ranges from inkjet printers and digital printing systems to 3LCD projectors, watches and industrial robots, the company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the Epson Group comprises more than 76,000 employees in 87 companies around the world, and is proud of its contributions to the communities in which it operates and its ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impacts.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Users must have data access to download map

2 Modes will only be shown that are supported by the current drone in use; Not all drones are supported by every mode

Note: Specifications are subject to change without notice. EPSON and Moverio are registered trademarks, and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

