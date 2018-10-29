Epson LightScene Accent Lighting Laser Projector Offers Captivating Displays to Retail Stores During Holiday Shopping Season

As retailers head into the holidays and the busiest buying season of the year, the Epson LightScene ™ accent lighting laser projector brings unique digital signage technology into store environments to engage customers and empower a creative shopping experience. Designed to simultaneously illuminate and project dynamic content on virtually any surface or material to engage audiences, LightScene can provide an immersive experience for signage applications in retail this holiday season.

"The most successful businesses are those who understand an emotional connection means lasting customer loyalty," said Remi Del Mar, senior product manager, Epson America. "We created LightScene to empower retailers to create captivating, immersive environments, reviving the excitement of going out to shop and connecting customers to new products and brands."

Epson's LightScene accent lighting laser projectors for digital art and signage is available in a sleek, flexible form factor, making it simple for retailers to use for their creative projects. Some examples of how store managers can leverage LightScene's technology for an engaging holiday shopping experience includes:

Create a Winter Wonderland: Let shoppers get into the holiday spirit and enjoy a fun winter-themed shopping experience. Dynamically change images on a store wall by projecting a playlist of different winter landscape and holiday images from around the world; project a live social feed or information about upcoming community events on table tops to engage customers; and, keep the kids entertained while Mom and Dad shop by displaying falling snowflakes, fun holiday storybook images, hopscotch or other content on dressing room floors.

Present Deals and Sales to Window Shoppers: Entice passersby to come in and shop by displaying the latest sales and product information on shop windows. Get as creative as you want with your message using LightScene's content management application, featuring different templates, effects, color filters, and customizable options to pick from.

Generate Excitement with Projection Mapping Technology: Catch a shopper's eye by simultaneously illuminating and projecting information onto products on display. Whether providing product specs of the latest gadgets available or showing all the different patterns and colors available of the same dress, LightScene can be leveraged for mapping onto virtually any surface, fabric or material with flexible positioning and programming options.

A convergence of lighting and display technology, LightScene laser projectors captivate viewers by unleashing dynamic, experiential content for art, signage and décor applications. Epson 3LCD laser technology provides up to 20,000 hours of virtually maintenance-free operation2, plus a sealed optical engine for advanced image quality and outstanding performance. Available in both white or black to discreetly blend in to any room, as well as flexible vertical and horizontal rotation, Edge Blending technology and 360-degree mounting on tracks, floors, walls, or ceilings, LightScene provides retail professionals with performance, versatility and reliability.

Availability, Pricing and Support

The Epson LightScene projectors are available now for $2,499 (MSRP) through authorized Epson resellers. The laser projectors come with a limited warranty of three years or 20,000 hours, whichever comes first, and next business day replacement, including free shipping both ways3. For additional information, visit www.epson.com/lightscene.

1 http://www.roth.com/files/marketing/email_blasts/2018_roth_millennial_survey_pr.htm

2 20,000 hours is the estimated projector life when used in Normal Mode. Actual hours may vary depending on mode and usage environment. The projector comes with a 3-year limited warranty or 20,000 hours, whichever comes first.

3 Expedited shipping not available in all areas. Road Service orders must be in by 3 p.m. Eastern Time for Next-Business-Day delivery.

