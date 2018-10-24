Epson LightScene Wins Gold in the Tenth Annual 2018 Golden Bridge Awards

LONG BEACH, Calif., Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson, the number-one selling projector brand worldwide1, today announced that its new LightScene™ Accent Lighting Laser Projector earned gold recognition in the tenth annual Golden Bridge Awards®. Offering an innovative design and the ability to empower business owners with creative digital art and signage freedom, LightScene was recognized in the "New Products and Services – Business Products and Services" category. The coveted annual Golden Bridge Awards program recognizes leaders around the world in every industry for the best products, services and innovations. Winners will be honored in San Francisco on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018 during the annual Red Carpet Golden Bridge Awards Ceremony.

"LightScene was design to simplify and transform digital signage and spatial design for today's business owners," said Remi Del Mar, senior product manager, Epson America. "We are honored to be a gold recipient of the Golden Bridge Awards. This recognition is a true testament to Epson's continued efforts in delivering the ultimate in projection innovation in order to help business owners seamlessly create and deliver dynamic, experiential content across several industries, including retail, hospitality, restaurants, showrooms, museums, and more."

About Epson LightScene

LightScene is a new category of accent lighting laser projectors for digital art and signage. From practical applications such as basic signage, wayfinding, branding and promotional messaging to spatial design and creation of immersive and engaging experiences, LightScene delivers dynamic content for digital art, commercial signage and décor applications.

Two models are available in a sleek, spotlight design – LightScene EV-100 in white and LightScene EV-105 in black. The laser projectors enable businesses with creative freedom and flexibility to portray beautiful displays such as a swimsuit on a mannequin engulfed under the sea to an interactive bar top or immersive running experience on a treadmill, while blending in discreetly with any environment. With a variety of mounting and connectivity options, as well as a direct playback functionality of the software, the technology easily transforms virtually any space in markets such as retail, hospitality, showrooms and museums, into a vivid experience.

About the Golden Bridge Awards®

Golden Bridge Awards® are an annual industry and peers recognition program honoring the best companies in every major industry from large to small and new start-ups in North America, Europe, Middle-East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Latin-America, Best New Products and Services, Best Innovations, Management and Teams, Women in Business and the Professions, Case Studies, Customer Satisfaction, and PR and Marketing Campaigns from all over the world. Learn more about the Golden Bridge Awards at www.goldenbridgeawards.com.

1 Epson is the #1 projector brand worldwide and in the U.S. according to most recent quarterly data from PMA, a leading high-tech market research and publishing firm specializing in the display market

