Epson Moverio Assist "See-What-I-See" Remote Assistance Solution Optimized for Epson Moverio Smart Glasses is Now Shipping

­­­­Leveraging the Moverio Assist app and Epson's breakthrough Si-OLED display technology featured on the Moverio smart glasses, Moverio Assist allows field technicians to view instructions, photos, PDFs, and videos in high quality while communicating with remote company personnel in real-time. Leading provider of environmental products, systems, and services, Encotech, Inc. recently adopted Moverio Assist into its environmental remediation business for troubleshooting, site walk-throughs, customer support, and service calls.

"Previously, phone conversations with field teams would sometimes stretch into hours – this has practically been eliminated by using Moverio Assist," said Jason Lalli, vice president, Encotech, Inc. "We have tried handheld screens in the past but having two hands available for work is game-changing for us. Jobs and support that might have taken entire days can be done in hours or minutes, and we can focus on revenue generation while keeping our customers happy."

Moverio Assist offers an affordable, hands-free remote assistance and inspection solution for small, medium and large enterprises. Unlike using handheld tablets or smartphones, field technicians wearing the Moverio BT-300 or BT-350 ANSI smart glasses with a built-in camera have their hands free to make repairs while collaborating in real-time with company experts using the Moverio Assist app.

"Our goal was to develop a modern, hands-free solution that meets both performance and easy-to-use design needs for remote experts and on-site field personnel," said Leon Laroue, technical product manager, Augmented Reality, Epson America, Inc. "We are already seeing great success with companies like Encotech, and we are excited at the prospect of how different companies in different industries will be able to easily and accurately connect users for real-time collaboration, which can increase productivity and save money."

Availability and Pricing

Moverio Assist is available now with monthly subscription plans based on minutes starting from as low as $39.99 a month per pair of Moverio glasses. For environments that require safety glasses, the Moverio BT-350 ANSI model includes indoor and outdoor safety shields that meet ANSI Z87.1 safety certification requirements. Epson will offer a $100 mail-in rebate for every Epson Moverio Assist subscription purchased within 30 days of an Moverio BT-300 or BT-350 ANSI smart glasses purchase between Sept. 1 and Dec. 31, 2019. Service requirements include:

- Account – Company account with Moverio Assist

- Remote Expert – Chrome or Firefox browsers running on Windows or Mac computers with built-in or connected speaker and microphone and Internet connectivity

- Field Personnel – Moverio BT-300 or BT-350 ANSI smart glasses with active subscription plan, 3.5mm wired headset with built-in microphone or Bluetooth headset with built-in microphone and Internet connectivity

For additional information, visit www.epson.com/moverioassist or www.moverioassist.com. For the full Encotech case study, click here. Moverio Assist will also be on display at the Epson Robot booth (LS-5989) at Pack Expo in Las Vegas from Sept. 23-25, 2019.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than U.S. $10 billion.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com . You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook ( facebook.com/Epson ), Twitter ( twitter.com/EpsonAmerica ), YouTube ( youtube.com/EpsonAmerica ), and Instagram ( instagram.com/EpsonAmerica ).

EPSON and Moverio are registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2019 Epson America, Inc.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.epson.com

