Epson Moverio BT-30C Smart Glasses Win 2019 TWICE VIP Award

"As the only awards voted on exclusively by consumer tech retailers and distributors, winning a TWICE VIP Award demonstrates your device has what it takes to resonate with consumers and succeed on the shelves," said Grant Morgan, senior editor of TWICE . "Going home with a VIP signifies the top dealers genuinely value what you're delivering, and participating in the program ensures you're seen by the most important people in the industry."

The TWICE VIP Awards are voted on by retailers and distributors, with all winners to be announced Aug. 19 in print, online and in TWICE newsletters. All nominees will be recognized in a special digital edition, delivered to over 32,000 subscribers. The 2019 VIP Awards are presented by TWICE and parent company Future plc.

"Epson is committed to expanding the wearable display category and the introduction of the Moverio BT-30C smart glasses allow users to experience and interact with content in a whole new way," said Eric Mizufuka, product manager, augmented reality, Epson America, Inc. "We are grateful to be acknowledge by TWICE and the consumer tech retailers and distributors who voted – underscoring the features, design and value the Moverio BT-30C brings to the market."

The unique heads-up, hands-free experience offered with the Moverio BT-30C, combined with the Moverio SDK, allows for a range of app development possibilities. The easy-to-use plug-and-play solution does not require extensive set up or additional software, and features an easy user interface that integrates with existing devices. In addition to personal entertainment use, the Moverio BT-30C can interface with custom B2B applications such as captioning, subtitling, language translations, and more.

Moverio BT-30C smart glasses are available now for $499 MSRP. For additional information, visit www.epson.com/moverio.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than U.S. $10 billion.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com . You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook ( facebook.com/Epson ), Twitter ( twitter.com/EpsonAmerica ), YouTube ( youtube.com/EpsonAmerica ), and Instagram ( instagram.com/EpsonAmerica ).

1 Must support DisplayPort Alt Mode.

EPSON and Moverio are registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries. Android and Google Play are trademarks of Google LLC. Windows is either a registered trademark or trademark of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2019 Epson America, Inc.

