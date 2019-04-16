Epson Named Number-One Selling Scanner Brand in North America

LONG BEACH, Calif., April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson America, a leading provider of digital imaging solutions, today announced its recent achievement as the number-one selling scanner brand in the U.S. and Canada1. According to The NPD Group, Epson's line of commercial and retail scanners generated the greatest unit sales in the United States (Total Channel) and Canada (Retail Channel) from October 2018 to December 2018.

Designed to meet the needs of today's business and home users, Epson provides a versatile line of document and photo scanning solutions for home users, small business owners, busy workgroups, and more. Epson's document scanning portfolio includes ultra-fast desktop scanners up to 85 ppm/170 ipm2, such as the DS-970, wireless portable scanners, receipt scanners, and large format flatbed scanners. From entry-level photo scanners to professional large format scanners and the world's fastest personal photo scanner3, the FastFoto® FF-680W scanner, Epson offers a wide range of photo scanners for photo enthusiasts and professional photographers alike.

"We are proud to be recognized as the number-one selling scanner brand in the U.S. and Canada1," said Sean Gunduz, group product manager, Scanners, Epson America. "Epson emphasizes its dedication and continued commitment to providing reliable and cost-effective scanning solutions for a wide range of home and business applications."

For more information about Epson's commercial and retail scanners, please visit https://epson.com/scanners

About The NPD Group

The NPD Group offers data, industry expertise, and prescriptive analytics for over 2,000 companies to help them grow their businesses. With offices in 27 cities across the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, The NPD Group helps measure, predict, and improve business performance across all channels through performance benchmarks, strategic decision making, and best actions to take regarding pricing, product management, new product innovation, assortment, and customer segmentation. For more information, please visit http://npdgroup.com.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. With a lineup that ranges from inkjet printers and digital printing systems to 3LCD projectors, watches and industrial robots, the company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the Epson Group comprises more than 81,000 employees in 85 companies around the world, and is proud of its contributions to the communities in which it operates and its ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impacts.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 The NPD Group, Inc., Retail Tracking Service, U.S. (Total Channel) and Canada (Retail Channel), Scanners, Unit Sales, Oct. 2018- Dec. 2018.

2 Based on letter-sized scans at 300 dpi in Black-and-White, Grayscale or Color Mode.

3 As compared to other personal/consumer photo scanners, generally defined as photo scanners priced under $1,000 USD (MSRP).

EPSON and FastFoto are registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. Mac, macOS and OS X are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Windows is either a registered trademarks or trademark of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2019 Epson America, Inc.

