Epson Now Shipping New High-Speed SureColor P8570D 44-Inch Production Photo and Graphics Printer

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meeting the needs of high volume production environments, Epson today announced availability of the new SureColor® P8570D 44-inch dual roll printer. Leveraging an entirely new innovative, space-saving design, the photo and graphics printer is the first available model in the new line of high volume production-class SureColor P-Series wide-format printing solutions designed for photo fulfillment, retail photo labs, poster and graphic art production.

Designed to meet high volume production needs, the SureColor P8570D features a unique flattop design with complete front operation, simple automatic roll loading and dual roll/take-up reel integrated to deliver maximum productivity. Leveraging industry-leading 2.64-inch PrecisionCore® MicroTFP® printhead technology and 6-color UltraChrome® PRO6 Ink with Gray, the printer produces vibrant, rich, colorful prints with gradations and neutral black-and-white images that rival comparable 8-color printers. It prints on a wide range of media, including photo, fine art, canvas, and rigid poster board up to 1.5 mm thick.

"As demand for production photo printing and quick fulfilment in the market continues to grow, print service providers are looking for cost-effective solutions that not only provide fast speeds but also flexibility and versatility," said Marc Aguilera, product manager, Professional Imaging, Epson America, Inc. "The new SureColor P8570D is designed for production printing environments that require high performance, quality, and reliability in a small footprint. With the new line of production-class SureColor P-Series printers, Epson continues to support our customers with solutions they can rely on for long-term success."

Incredible performance without compromise – Produces sharp, detailed and colorful photographic prints at remarkable speeds 1 using a reliable 2.64" PrecisionCore MicroTFP printhead

– Produces sharp, detailed and colorful photographic prints at remarkable speeds using a reliable 2.64" PrecisionCore MicroTFP printhead Seamless, dual-roll productivity – Automatically switch between two media types or sizes, or use second roll as a take-up reel for roll-to-roll production

– Automatically switch between two media types or sizes, or use second roll as a take-up reel for roll-to-roll production Easy to use and maintain – Configurable 4.3" touch screen control panel for simple operation, automated routine maintenance and convenient user self-service for long-term operation

– Configurable 4.3" touch screen control panel for simple operation, automated routine maintenance and convenient user self-service for long-term operation No assembly required – Be up and printing in as little as 30 minutes; SuperSpeed USB 3.0, Gigabit Ethernet or Wi-Fi ® (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz) options to fit any workflow

– Be up and printing in as little as 30 minutes; SuperSpeed USB 3.0, Gigabit Ethernet or Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz) options to fit any workflow Enhanced security features and IT tools – Over 28 enhanced security features for office or remote office locations including hardware encryption, IC card option for user control and tracking, and a host of IT management tools

– Over 28 enhanced security features for office or remote office locations including hardware encryption, IC card option for user control and tracking, and a host of IT management tools Includes Adobe Embedded Print Engine as a standard option – Natively process JPG , TIFF, PDF and PostScript ® files for faster and more reliable printing

JPG Maximize productivity with included Epson® Software Suite and Epson Cloud Solution PORT – Remotely manage and monitor your printer fleet from convenience of your laptop or smart device

The SureColor P8570D 44-inch dual roll model (MSRP $6,445) is now available through Epson Authorized Professional Imaging Resellers. Additional 24- and 44-inch SureColor P-Series production-class models, including options for 1.6L ink packs, will be available in late 2022 and early 2023. For additional information, visit www.epson.com/productionphoto.

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to co-creating sustainability and enriching communities by leveraging its efficient, compact, and precision technologies and digital technologies to connect people, things, and information. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

