Epson Offers a Wide Variety of Printing Options for Any Student Heading Back to School

The Supertank : For the student who wants it all, convenience and quality, the Expression ® ET-2750 EcoTank ® All-in-One Supertank Printer ( $299.99 MSRP) offers hassle-free printing with revolutionary cartridge-free printing. Using supersized ink tanks, this printer offers up to two years of ink in the box 1 , so students don't have to worry about running out of ink at the worst times. Additional features to make any school life easier include simple wireless printing 2 , savings of up to 80 percent on low-cost ink replacements 3 , auto 2-sided printing, and borderless photo and document printing.

: For the student who wants it all, convenience and quality, the Expression ET-2750 EcoTank All-in-One Supertank Printer ( MSRP) offers hassle-free printing with revolutionary cartridge-free printing. Using supersized ink tanks, this printer offers up to two years of ink in the box , so students don't have to worry about running out of ink at the worst times. Additional features to make any school life easier include simple wireless printing , savings of up to 80 percent on low-cost ink replacements , auto 2-sided printing, and borderless photo and document printing. The Family Pick : The Expression Premium XP-6000 Small-in-One ® Printer ( $149.99 MSRP) helps the multi-tasking family with their day-to-day printing needs. It delivers superior photo quality and fast print speeds, printing photos in as fast as 15 seconds 4 . Built-in USB and memory card slots, auto two-sided printing and wireless network-free 4 printing makes this printer perfect for printing out homework, family photos, sports schedules, travel itineraries, and customized papers and craft needs to keep the family busy.

: The Expression Premium XP-6000 Small-in-One Printer ( MSRP) helps the multi-tasking family with their day-to-day printing needs. It delivers superior photo quality and fast print speeds, printing photos in as fast as 15 seconds . Built-in USB and memory card slots, auto two-sided printing and wireless network-free printing makes this printer perfect for printing out homework, family photos, sports schedules, travel itineraries, and customized papers and craft needs to keep the family busy. The Speed Demon: For the student constantly juggling afterschool activities or the MBA student always on the go, the WorkForce® Pro WF-4720 All-in-One Printer ( $179.99 MSRP) is the optimal printer for a life filled with speed and hustle. Powered by revolutionary PrecisionCore® technology, the WF-4720 delivers high-speed, ultra-efficient printing and enhanced productivity. With Performance Beyond Laser™, fast color print speeds, outstanding efficiency and professional quality, this is a printer that can keep up with any overachiever, offering up to 50 percent lower printing costs vs. color laser5.

For my information regarding specs and where to buy these printers, please visit: https://epson.com/For-Home/Printers/h/h1

About Epson



Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. With a lineup that ranges from inkjet printers and digital printing systems to 3LCD projectors, watches and industrial robots, the company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the Epson Group comprises more than 76,000 employees in 87 companies around the world, and is proud of its contributions to the communities in which it operates and its ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impacts.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

EPSON, EcoTank, Expression, PrecisionCore, and WorkForce are registered trademarks, EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark and Better Products for a Better Future, and Performance Beyond Laser are trademarks of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2018 Epson America, Inc.





1 Based on average monthly print volumes of about 150 pages. 2 Most features require an Internet connection to the printer, as well as an Internet- and/or email-enabled device. For a list of Epson Connect™ enabled printers and compatible devices and apps, visit www.epson.com/connect. 3 Savings comparison based on the purchase cost of replacement ink bottles and the cost of enough cartridges to achieve the total page yields of the bottles using the manufacturers' online prices and yields for the highest-capacity cartridges for the best-selling, similarly featured consumer inkjet printers priced at $499 or less per NPD, July 2016. Actual savings will vary based on print tasks, print volumes and usage conditions 4Color photo in Draft Mode on Premium Photo Paper Glossy measured from start of paper feed. Actual print times will vary based on factors including system configuration, software, and page complexity. For more information, visit www.epson.com/printspeed. 5 Up to 50 percent compared with best-selling, color laser multifunction printers priced at $299 (USD) or less, as of August 2016. Calculation based on continuous printing with highest-capacity individual cartridges sold in retail. Actual savings will vary based on print task and use conditions.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.epson.com

