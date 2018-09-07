Epson Opens New Technology Center in California

"Whether new to Epson technology or expanding their current offerings, this Technology Center provides an outstanding opportunity for customers and dealers to experience the capabilities of Epson professional imaging technology in a single location," said Andreas Goehring, director, Professional Imaging, Epson America, Inc. "We know that purchasing new imaging hardware is a major investment, and this Technology Center will allow customers to experience our latest technologies using their own files, helping them to make a more informed purchase."

In addition to the Epson Technology Center, Epson will be working with dealers to launch Epson Certified Solution Centers in key metropolitan areas later this year. The Certified Solution Centers will provide potential customers with a closer look at Epson's award-winning professional imaging technology, the opportunity to engage with product experts, and run test print samples using their own files.

The new Carson Epson Technology Center will give customers and dealers a deeper look into how to expand their services and improve workflow with Epson solutions, including the SureColor F-Series dye-sublimation and direct-to-garment printers for textile applications; the SureColor® T-Series wireless technical printers; SureColor P-Series aqueous printers for photography, proofing and graphic design; and the SureColor S-Series solvent printers for signage, vehicle graphics and fine art reproduction.

In addition to Epson's professional imaging products, the Technology Center also includes factory automated robots and color label solutions. Visit www.epson.com/epson-technology-center to schedule an appointment. To learn more about Epson's professional imaging solutions, visit www.proimaging.epson.com.

