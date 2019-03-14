Epson Partners with iD Products to Showcase Label Solutions at Craft Brewers Conference and BrewExpo America

LONG BEACH, Calif., March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson today announced it is partnering with iD Products, an Epson Advantage Platinum ProFocus Partner, to showcase ColorWorks® on-demand desktop inkjet label printers at the Craft Brewers Conference and BrewExpo America. During the show, iD Products will take attendees through the process of identifying, testing and setting up a system to produce high-quality labels on demand, as well as print personalized examples for attendees onsite.

"This will be our third year at the Craft Brewers Conference, and with every year comes more success," said Paul Enos, president, iD Products. "It is especially exciting to demonstrate, in real-time, the benefits of the Epson ColorWorks on-demand printer – being able to take a breweries' artwork and print it on the spot on the show floor demonstrates the simplicity and benefits of an on-demand color label system."

iD Products will showcase how to customize labels for specialty, low-run brews, including how to easily incorporate "brew dates" to labels. They will feature a wide selection of materials and adhesives with varying performance characteristics to suit individualized needs. iD Products will be featuring samples from its brewery and winery customers, as well as have the following printers on display and printing real-time:

ColorWorks C7500 – Designed to give the craft brewer the ability to produce full color, high-quality color labels on demand, the C7500 allows for economical production of many unique label designs in short runs, printing variable data up to 11.8 inches per second 1 , while reducing the cost and inefficiency of pre-printed labels

– Designed to give the craft brewer the ability to produce full color, high-quality color labels on demand, the C7500 allows for economical production of many unique label designs in short runs, printing variable data up to 11.8 inches per second , while reducing the cost and inefficiency of pre-printed labels ColorWorks C3500 – Producing full color labels at a lower entry price point, the C3500 provides speeds of up to four inches per second2

"iD Products works with many craft breweries and wineries that desire a label printer solution that is dependable, with fast-drying, durable color inks," said Andrew Moore, product manager, Epson America, Inc. "We are excited to partner with iD Products at the upcoming Craft Brewers Conference to further demonstrate the affordability and convenience of on-demand color label production."

The printers will be showcased at the Epson and iD Partner Portal LLC booth #21048. The Craft Brewers Conference and BrewExpo America tradeshow runs from Tuesday, April 9 to Thursday, April 11 and the exhibit hall is open:

Tuesday, April 9 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

– Wednesday, April 10 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

– Thursday, April 11 – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. With a lineup that ranges from inkjet printers and digital printing systems to 3LCD projectors, watches and industrial robots, the company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the Epson Group comprises more than 81,000 employees in 85 companies around the world, and is proud of its contributions to the communities in which it operates and its ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impacts.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Printing in full 1200 x 600 resolution with flush-onto-paper mode enabled. With flush-onto-paper mode disabled, print speed is up to 10.4" per second.

2 When printing 2.2-inches (56mm) width bidirectional mode, with banding reduction disabled in 360x360 dpi resolution.

EPSON and ColorWorks are registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2019 Epson America, Inc.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.

