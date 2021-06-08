Epson POS Receipt Printer Integrated into Fujitsu U-SCAN Elite Self-Checkout Unit

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson America, Inc., a supplier of industry-leading Point of Sale (POS) solutions, and Fujitsu Frontech North America Inc., a leader in innovative technology and front-end solutions, have partnered to integrate the TM-m30II thermal receipt printer into the next-generation U-SCAN Elite self-checkout unit. The U-SCAN Elite was designed to provide maximum flexibility, allowing retailers to augment front-end space and help reduce operational costs while enhancing the customer experience. The TM-m30II provides a compact POS thermal receipt printer to the U-SCAN Elite, helping to meet increased demands for seamless self-checkout while improving retailers' bottom line.

"We evaluated many retail printers when looking for a solution for our sixth-generation U-SCAN Elite self-checkout unit," said Mitch Goldkorn, VP of engineering, Fujitsu Frontech North America. "We chose the Epson model as it met several of our criteria – Epson's retail reputation is outstanding, the printer offers advanced features in a compact form factor, and it is backed by world-class global technical support. This printer is compact, high speed and fits perfectly into our solution."

The U-SCAN Elite offers the smallest footprint of any high-capacity bill and coin recycling self-checkout solution on the market. The unit was designed with a minimized aesthetic for maximum flexibility to help retailers reduce costs and streamline cash management. The TM-m30II is a sleek POS thermal printer offering multiple interface options for remarkable versatility. A compact 3-inch receipt printer, it features USB and Ethernet connectivity. Ideal for busy retail environments, the TM-m30II prints up to 250 mm/sec and features a 150 km printhead life1 and auto cutter life of 1.5 million cuts.1 Innovative paper-saving technology enables retailers to reduce paper usage by up to 30 percent.2

"The TM-m30II POS printer was designed as a versatile receipt printer to allow retailers to deliver great customer service," said Aileen Maldonado, product manager, Business Systems, Epson America, Inc. "We are thrilled Fujitsu decided to integrate this printer into the U-SCAN Elite, offering its retailers a feature-rich solution with flexibility and convenience for serving self-checkout customers."

For more information about the U-SCAN Elite, visit http://www.fujitsufrontechna.com/elite/. For more information about Epson's mSeries compact POS thermal printers, visit https://epson.com/mseries-pos-printers-retail-hospitality.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to co-creating sustainability and enriching communities by leveraging its efficient, compact, and precision technologies and digital technologies to connect people, things, and information. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamericahttps://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https-3A__www.youtube.com_user_EpsonTV_&d=DwMGaQ&c=9HgsnmHvi4dS-nWjTlyLww&r=YaeAvj-Crv8FtNyGpJp2FTMWCwCgi9Z0u05_OWQk_rU&m=jkUNsN0SK-Z8yo11AE2ffDIVQtOUxI9tPkVPy0RwcGA&s=FBkyjtx6Agf1Mwx99JTgS-GwecfAwRxeAjPNdmSyK9U&e=), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Epson's statements about reliability levels are only estimates based on normal use of the printer using tested media only. See www.epson.com/testedmedia for more information on Tested Media. These reliability statements are not warranties of the media or Epson's printers, and the only warranties for printers are the limited warranty statements for each printer.

2 Paper savings depend on the text and graphics printed on the receipt.

EPSON is a registered trademark and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2021 Epson America, Inc.





