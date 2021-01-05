Epson PowerLite Laser Projectors Now Available for Enhanced Learning and Eye-Catching Signage

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson, the number-one selling projector brand worldwide,1 today announced six new PowerLite® laser displays for education and signage are now available. The PowerLite L250F, L255F, L200W, and L200X long-throw and PowerLite L200SW and L200SX short-throw projectors, offer the latest in laser display technology. Projecting exceptional images and providing versatility with convenient built-in projection tools, the new models are designed to enhance student engagement and optimize existing spaces with eye-catching effects and displays.

"From inspiring young minds to driving customer engagement, Epson is focused on delivering high-quality projection that will stand the test of time in our ever-evolving school and business environments," said Mark Roslon, director, product marketing, Epson America, Inc. "Joining Epson's industry-leading projector lineup, the new laser models offer even more affordable options for business owners to elevate customer experiences and allow educators to deliver impactful presentations that encourage laser-focused learning wherever their students may be."

Built to improve student collaboration and viewability, the affordable PowerLite L250F, L200W and L200X long-throw and PowerLite L200SW and L200SX short-throw laser projectors deliver big, bright images for easy-to-read presentations from virtually anywhere in the classroom or at home. Delivering up to 4,500 lumens of brightness2 and images up to 500-inches, the new budget-friendly laser projectors help enhance learning environments and inspire imagination. Durable and designed with ease-of-use in mind, the projectors offer a virtually maintenance-free, 20,000-hour laser light source3 with no lamps to replace and built-in wireless features for added convenience. Educators can share content simultaneously to/from up to 50 connected devices via the Epson iProjection™ software,4 and with Miracast® they can take advantage of software-free, peer-to-peer wireless connectivity, making it easier than ever to share engaging lesson plans. Offering exceptional value, the new projectors combine comprehensive learning tools with large, bright visuals at lower costs compared to traditional flat panels. Plus, with added flexibility the new projectors seamlessly integrate into today's changing education environments.

Eliminating restrictive frames in signage applications, the PowerLite L255F (black) and PowerLite L250F (white) laser projectors are equipped with a host of creative tools and deliver up to 500 inches of immersive content. Featuring 4,500 lumens of brightness2 and Full HD 1080p5 resolution along with built-in split screen6 and edge blending technologies for accommodating different wall sizes and flexibility requirements, the projectors deliver bright, high-quality images even in tight spaces. Featuring a virtually maintenance-free 20,000-hour laser light source,3 the projectors include content management software and the Epson Creative Content Projection app with impromptu iOS device messaging and content adjustment capabilities,4 enabling creative freedom and impactful displays without limitations.

Epson offers the Brighter Futures® program, a unique sales and support initiative available specifically for schools. Designed to help educators select and implement the best products for their classrooms while making the most of their budgets, Brighter Futures offers special pricing, dedicated education account managers, and toll-free technical support for all Epson projectors and associated accessories. Under the CARES Act, Epson projectors qualify for funding included in the package's K-12 relief fund,7 making them a smart and affordable choice for hybrid classrooms.

For additional information on Epson education solutions, visit www.epson.com/projectors-education. For information on Epson digital signage solutions, visit www.epson.com/digitalsignage.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Epson is the #1 projector brand worldwide and in the U.S. according to most recent quarterly data from PMA, a leading high-tech market research and publishing firm specializing in the display market.

2 Color brightness (color light output) and white brightness (white light output) will vary depending on usage conditions. Color light output measured in accordance with IDMS 15.4; white light output measured in accordance with ISO 21118.

3 No required maintenance for the light source for up to 20,000 hours. Approximate time until brightness decreases 50% from first usage. Measured by acceleration test assuming use of 0.04 - 0.20 mg/m3 of particulate matter. Time varies depending on usage conditions and environment. Replacement of parts other than the light source may be required in a shorter period.

4 For wireless functionality, including via the Epson iProjection App, the projector must be configured on a network, either through the Ethernet port on the projector (check model specifications for availability) or via a wireless connection. Check your owner's manual to determine if a wireless LAN module must be purchased separately to enable a wireless connection. Not all Epson projectors are able to be networked. The Epson iProjection App does not support all files and formats. See www.epson.com for details.

5 Pixel shifting technology achieves Full HD resolution on screen.

6 Split Screen feature requires remote control. Consult your user manual for input combinations.

7 www.future-ed.org/what-congressional-covid-funding-means-for-k-12-schools

EPSON, BrightLink and PowerLite are registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark and Epson iProjection is a trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. Brighter Futures is a registered trademark of Epson America, Inc. Miracast® is a registered trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance®. Mac is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Chromebook is a trademark of Google LLC. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2020 Epson America, Inc.

