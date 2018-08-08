Epson Provides Educational Support and Hands-On Printing at SIGGRAPH 2018

LONG BEACH, Calif., Aug. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson today announced it will continue its support and presence of The Studio at SIGGRAPH 2018. With this year's theme of "If You Can Dream It, You Can Make It," The Studio creates a place for artist collaboration and interactivity, encouraging attendees to get hands-on experience and bring their wildest ideas to life. Epson is offering interactive demonstrations on digital printing and providing wide-format printers for hands-on use at The Studio for attendees to learn and perfect digital printing skills. The Studio will be open during SIGGRAPH from Sunday, Aug. 12, through Thursday, Aug. 16 at the Vancouver Convention Center.

"Epson is acknowledged as a leader within the creative community and we appreciate their continued support of educating and sharing technology with Studio attendees," said Nik Aberle, chair, Studio, SIGGRAPH 2018. "We are ecstatic that attendees have the opportunity to learn from industry experts; whether their artistic preference is photography, illustrations, digital graphics, or t-shirt design, Epson has a printing solution for every type of digital artist."

Studio attendees will have the opportunity to engage hands-on with Epson high-end printing technologies, including large-format and direct-to-garment printing in a creative environment. Epson experts will teach the practical application of color management, including soft proofing and print viewing to help artists understand the best way to output and showcase the ideal print.

Epson will be offering attendees scheduled demonstrations to learn the printing process with their own art, designs and photography brought to the conference or created in real-time on a variety of paper types. The following printers and demonstrations will be available at the Epson print area in The Studio:

Wide-Format Photo and Graphics Printing : Leveraging Epson Print Layout, a software specifically designed to simplify the highly complex print and color management workflow for photographers, attendees will learn first-hand how to create gallery-sized prints on photo paper, matte paper, and canvas on the Epson SureColor ® P10000 and SureColor P800, SureColor P600, and SureColor P400. Additional wide-format printing options are the new Epson SureColor T3170 24-inch desktop wireless printer, ideal for printing graphics, illustrations and posters.

: Leveraging Epson Print Layout, a software specifically designed to simplify the highly complex print and color management workflow for photographers, attendees will learn first-hand how to create gallery-sized prints on photo paper, matte paper, and canvas on the Epson SureColor P10000 and SureColor P800, SureColor P600, and SureColor P400. Additional wide-format printing options are the new Epson SureColor T3170 24-inch desktop wireless printer, ideal for printing graphics, illustrations and posters. Dye-Sublimation for Rigid Photo Applications : Learn how to transfer images onto rigid photo metal (ChromaLuxe) and other rigid substrates with the SureColor F6200 and new Epson DS Transfer Photo Paper, a high-quality, lightweight dye-sublimation transfer paper specifically designed for photo panels and other rigid substrates.

: Learn how to transfer images onto rigid photo metal (ChromaLuxe) and other rigid substrates with the SureColor F6200 and new Epson DS Transfer Photo Paper, a high-quality, lightweight dye-sublimation transfer paper specifically designed for photo panels and other rigid substrates. T-Shirt Printing: Learn the technical and special design considerations for creating and printing T-shirts and other cotton garments with the SureColor F2100.

"The Studio at SIGGRAPH is a unique venue that brings together digital artists and technology to break boundaries with art and education," said Eddie Murphy, marketing specialist, Epson America. "Digital artists today often don't consider selling their work. Epson strives to offer all creative individuals a digital printing solution that allows artists to create, print and sell their work."

For more information on Epson's printing solutions, visit www.proimaging.epson.com.

