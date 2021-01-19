Epson Provides Receipt Relief for Small and Home Offices with Fast, Easy and Smart RapidReceipt Solutions

RapidReceipt is the only solution in the market specifically designed for organizing and managing receipts and invoices. Perfect for small business owners, office managers, road warriors, field-based workers, consultants and gig economy workers who often wear multiple hats and are short on time and resources, RapidReceipt with receipt and invoice management software is a simple, cost-effective and time-saving financial management solution.

"We are dedicated to meeting the needs of our customers and with Epson's leading technology and success in the scanning market, we focused our expertise on delivering a unique scanning solution to help alleviate their common pain points," said Carrie Fox, director, Scanner Product Management, Epson America. "Developed with very small and nimble businesses in mind, RapidReceipt is the ultimate organized digital filing cabinet that enables easy financial document management of all types of information with incredible efficiency."

The three RapidReceipt scanner models include Epson ScanSmart® Accounting Edition software, which converts stacks of unorganized receipts and invoices into actionable digital data. Small business owners and consumers can finally say goodbye to manually entering data because RapidReceipt software accurately extracts and organizes data from receipts and invoices, and seamlessly integrates into Excel® spreadsheets or third-party applications such as QuickBooks®, TurboTax®, Quicken, and more – all with zero subscription fees.2 Users can also scan directly to cloud storage services such as Dropbox, Evernote, Google Drive™ and OneDrive.

A well-planned organizing system can make financial management much easier, so Epson engineered three RapidReceipt scanners with speed, image quality, efficiency, and low cost in mind. The flagship RapidReceipt RR-600W wireless, desktop scanner is built for productivity, capturing both sides of a document in one pass with blazing speeds as fast as 35 ppm/70 ipm.3 It features a robust 100-page Auto Document Feeder accommodating stacks of papers of varying sizes, and includes an intuitive 4.3" touchscreen and convenient USB port so users can scan directly to a USB memory drive without a computer. The RR-70W mobile scanner is the fastest, smallest and lightest weight wireless mobile single-sheet-fed document scanner in its class,4 and can be powered by battery (or USB), enabling on-the-go scanning without the need for cumbersome cables. It scans a single page in as fast as 4 seconds.5 The RapidReceipt RR-60 mobile scanner is the smallest and lightest mobile single-sheet-fed document scanner in its class,6 and scans a single page in as fast as 5.5 seconds.7

More about Epson RapidReceipt Scanners

The RR-600W, RR-70W and RR-60 include a TWAIN driver for easy integration to most document management software and include Kofax® Power PDF® for Windows® and PDF Converter for Mac® to allow users to simply create searchable and editable PDFs, at no extra cost. With the NewSoft® Presto! BizCard® software included with the RapidReceipt RR-600W, users can easily scan business cards and manage contact information. Epson scanners deliver amazing image quality and intelligent image adjustments with automatic cropping, blank page deletion, background removal, dirt detection, paper skew correction, and staple protection capabilities so users can scan worry-free.

Pricing and Availability

The Epson RapidReceipt RR-600W (MSRP $499.99) desktop scanner, RapidReceipt RR-70W (MSRP $259.99) and RR-60W (MSRP $219.99) mobile scanners are now available at major online computer, office and electronic superstores and on www.epson.com. For more information and availability, please visit www.epson.com/receipt-scanners.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 The NPD Group, Inc., Retail Tracking Service, U.S. & Canada, Scanners, Feb. 2019-Jan. 2020 2 Requires Epson ScanSmart Accounting Edition Software installed on the connected Windows PC or Mac. Not available for AndroidTM/iOS devices. Internet connection required for some applications. 3 Based on letter-sized scans at 300 dpi in Black-and-White, Grayscale or Color Mode, using the USB interface. 4 As compared to competitive simplex personal mobile single-sheet-feeding document scanners priced under $229 USD in the U.S. and Canada, as of October 2020. Excludes other Epson scanners. 5 At 300 dpi, based on 8.5" x 11", 1-sheet scan speed, using the battery. 6 As compared to competitive personal mobile single-sheet-feeding document scanners priced under $229 USD in the U.S. and Canada, as of October 2020. Excludes other Epson scanners. 7 At 300 dpi, based on 8.5" x 11", 1-sheet scan speed.



EPSON, Epson ScanSmart, and RapidReceipt are registered trademarks, EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. Mac is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Android and Google Drive are trademarks of Google LLC. Excel and Windows are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2020 Epson America, Inc.

