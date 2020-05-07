Epson Provides Reliable Document Scanning Solutions for Businesses in Today's Non-Traditional Work Environments

LONG BEACH, Calif., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's current landscape, organizations essential in maintaining the wellbeing of the people, such as government agencies, are challenged to keep operations running but with increased demand and fewer resources. To ease this transition, help with employee safety and balance operations with both in-office and remote professionals, Epson America, Inc. is helping businesses better adapt to today's non-traditional work environments and remain productive. A leading provider of advanced digital imaging solutions, Epson offers cost-efficient, fast and high-performance document scanning solutions for a range of business applications.

According to a recent report from IDC, federal, state and local levels of the U.S. government have been affected by stay-at-home orders, the closure of nonessential services and the demand for new pandemic services to ensure public health and safety. Inherently, government organizations have been forced to make swift technology choices in support of these efforts – from investing in collaboration platforms to network resilience. Now, there is a specialized need for governments to prioritize technology spend and projects.1

For the hard-working employees responsible for maintaining essential programs such as welfare, SNAP Food Benefits and unemployment, access to an office document scanner is key. Epson's lineup of portable, desktop and workgroup document scanners allow government employees to manage and process these applications which require organizing, scanning, saving, and sharing hundreds to thousands of documents daily. With the ability to quickly and conveniently merge thousands of paper-based documents into an accessible digital system, Epson's document scanning solutions provide additional support for remote employees who require access to the document database from home.

"Now, perhaps more than ever, sectors such as health and human services, public safety and education are relying on technology for not only day-to-day operations, but also to help with employee safety," said Bill Gates, business development manager, Epson America. "We are meeting the demand for reliable document management solutions to address the high volume of documents that need to be digitized and shared today."

With Epson's included OCR and powerful Document Capture software, employees can easily create searchable PDFs and scan, store and share important documents to online storage accounts while also granting remote employees access to documents. All Epson commercial document scanners include a 3-year limited warranty2 with Next-Business-Day Replacement3 and most Epson models are equipped with TWAIN and ISIS® drivers for compatibility with existing document management systems.

"Not only do Epson document scanners provide a cost-effective, high quality and reliable technology solution, our team continues to provide outstanding service to our partners to meet the needs of their customers – together proving true long-term value," said Gates.

To learn more about Epson's document scanning solutions for businesses, please visit epson.com/document-scanners-for-business

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion.

global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/user/EpsonTV/), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Source: IDC Corporate USA, COVID-19 Industry Impact: U.S. Government, April 2020

2 For more information, go to www.epson.com/3yearscannerwarranty

3 Subject to limited warranty terms and conditions. Expedited shipping not available in all areas. Road Service orders must be in by 3 p.m. Eastern Time for Next-Business-Day delivery.

