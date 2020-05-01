WASHINGTON, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2020/epson-recalls-power-adapters-sold-with-epson-scanners-due-to-burn-and-fire-hazards

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Power adapters sold with Epson scanners

Hazard: The power adapters can overheat, melt and catch fire, posing burn and fire hazards.

Remedy: Replace

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled adapters and contact Epson to receive a free replacement adapter.

Consumer Contact:

Epson USA toll-free at 888-367-2656 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at www.epson.com and click "Support" for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 314,000 (In addition, 25,000 in Canada)

Description:

This recall involves the power adapter sold with Epson V-series (V30/V33/V37/V300/V330/V370) scanners. The recalled adapters are black with a power cord that connects to the scanner and to an electrical outlet. "EPSON" and internal part code "EADP-16CB B" are printed on the label of the adaptor.

Incidents/Injuries: Epson is aware of 15 incidents worldwide of the adaptor melting or catching fire, resulting in property damage. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At: Best Buy, Office Depot, Staples, Walmart, and department stores nationwide from January 2010 through December 2015 for between $55 and $80 for the scanner and adapter.

Importer: Epson America Inc., of Long Beach, Calif.

Manufactured in: China (Adapter), Indonesia (Scanner)

Note: Health Canada's press release is available at: https://www.healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/hc-sc/2020/72345r-eng.php

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

Recall Number: 20-116

