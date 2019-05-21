Epson Receives Two Gold Stevie Awards in Industry Leading Business Awards

LONG BEACH, Calif., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson, a leading provider of innovative business solutions, today announced its powerful wireless WUXGA laser projector and network workgroup multifunction printer are recipients of the Gold Stevie® Awards – the world's premier business accolade. Presented by the 17th Annual American Business Awards, Epson's products were recognized in the "New Product and Product Management" category. The Epson PowerLite® L610U Laser Projector won gold in the "Data Visualization Technology" category and the WorkForce® Pro WF-C579R with Replaceable Ink Pack System won gold in the "Hardware – Peripheral" category.

"For the second year in a row, Epson has been honored in the Stevie Awards for our innovative laser display technology and powerful innovations in business inkjet printing," said Mark Mathews, commercial vice president of marketing, Epson America, Inc. "Receiving this recognition from top executives in the industry in multiple product lines is a demonstration of our ongoing commitment to create innovative, high-precision business solutions designed to exceed customer expectations."

About Epson 2019 Stevie Award Winners

The compact, affordable laser projector delivers powerful performance for education and business applications. The projector delivers bright, vivid images with 6,000 lumens of color and white brightness, WUXGA resolution and Full HD support. Featuring breakthrough laser technology, it delivers a laser light, source of up to 20,000 hours. And, it offers virtually maintenance-free operation for the life of the optical engine. WorkForce Pro WF-C579R: Leveraging Epson's innovative Replaceable Ink Pack System, the WF-C579R offers high-productivity color printing at low costs – with up to 50,000 ISO pages black and 20,000 ISO color before the high-capacity ink packs need to be changed4. This compact MFP features print speeds of 24 ISO ppm (black/color)†, a 50-page ADF and auto 2-sided print, copy, scan and fax functionalities to help minimize workflow interventions for busy workgroups.

About the Stevie Awards

Presented by the American Business Awards, the Stevie Awards were created in 2002 to honor and generate public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevie Awards recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://stevieawards.com.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than U.S. $10 billion.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

*This product uses only genuine Epson-brand ink packs. Other brands of ink supplies are not compatible and, even if described as compatible, may not function properly.

† Black and color print speeds are measured in accordance with ISO/IEC 24734. Actual print times will vary based on factors including system configuration, software, and page complexity. For more information, visit www.epson.com/printspeed

1 Color brightness (color light output) and white brightness (white light output) will vary depending on usage conditions. Color light output measured in accordance with IDMS 15.4; white light output measured in accordance with ISO 21118.

2 20,000 hours is the estimated laser light source life when used in Normal Mode. Actual hours may vary depending on mode and usage environment. The projector has a standard limited warranty of 3 years.

3 Life of the optical engine may vary depending on mode and usage environment. The projector has a standard limited warranty of 3 years.

4 Replacement ink pack yields are estimated based on ISO/IEC 24711 test in Default Mode printing continuously. Ink pack yields vary considerably for reasons including images printed, print settings, temperature and humidity. Yields may be lower when printing infrequently or predominantly with one ink color. All ink colors are used for printing and printer maintenance, and all colors have to be installed for printing. For print quality, part of the ink from the included ink packs is used for printer startup and a variable amount of ink remains in the ink pack after the "replace ink pack" signal. For details, see www.epson.com/inkinfo

EPSON, PowerLite and WorkForce are registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2019 Epson America, Inc.

