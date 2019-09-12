Epson Redefines the Everyday Television Experience With New Epson LS500 Laser Projection TV(1)

Capable of displaying 4K HDR content up to 120 inches, this new solution leverages outstanding color and white brightness 3 with incredible color accuracy for a stunning picture in virtually any lighting environment. The LS500 Laser Projection TV 1 features Epson's proprietary 4K PRO-UHD ®4 3LCD technology, a dynamic contrast ratio exceeding 2,500,000:1 and advanced HDR 5 processing to produce vivid colors and deep blacks for an exceptionally bright, colorful and sharp picture – regardless of the viewing environment.

"The Epson LS500 Laser Projection TV1 redefines the traditional television experience by offering an immersive display size up to 120-Inches," said Rodrigo Catalan, senior product manager, Projectors, Epson America, Inc. "Whether you're watching a live sporting event, streaming your favorite series, gaming on the latest generation of consoles, or simply watching the latest blockbuster movie, the all-new Epson Laser Projection TV1 will simple amaze you."

Powered by Google, the LS500 Laser Projection TV1 solution includes the Android TV operating system with a simple-to-use remote that features voice search through Google Assistant. Today's streamers can watch their favorite content from apps such as Netflix, HBO, Showtime, YouTube, Hulu, ESPN and more. Users can even stream live TV through apps like PlayStation Vue and YouTube TV. Supporting the latest 18 Gbps HDMI 2.0 specification, the LS500 Laser TV1 displays 4K HDR content at a full 60Hz and is compatible with the latest streaming devices and gaming consoles.

Epson LS500 Laser Projection TV1 – Be Amazed.

Designed to seamlessly integrate within any décor, the Epson LS500 Laser Projection TV1 is available in two color schemes – white and black. This solution comes with the option of a 120-inch or 100-inch Ambient Light Rejecting screen, offering a complete, easy-to-install entertainment solution for today's modern homes.

Additional features include:

A Complete Solution – The Epson LS500 Laser Projection TV 1 combines an advanced ultra-short throw laser projector with an ultra-high definition ambient light rejecting screen with unique optical layering technology to produce vivid colors and deep blacks for an exceptionally bright, colorful, and sharp picture – in virtually any type of viewing environment.

– The Epson LS500 Laser Projection TV combines an advanced ultra-short throw laser projector with an ultra-high definition ambient light rejecting screen with unique optical layering technology to produce vivid colors and deep blacks for an exceptionally bright, colorful, and sharp picture – in virtually any type of viewing environment. An Immersive Display up to 120 inches – As an alternative to traditional LCD and OLED TVs, the Epson LS500 Laser Projection TV 1 represents a new generation of digital projection that redefines the everyday television experience by offering a stunning picture available in both 100-inch or 120-inch screen sizes.

– As an alternative to traditional LCD and OLED TVs, the Epson LS500 Laser Projection TV represents a new generation of digital projection that redefines the everyday television experience by offering a stunning picture available in both 100-inch or 120-inch screen sizes. 4K PRO-UHD 4 Projection Technology – A new type of 4K projection technology utilizing advanced processing for resolution enhancement, color, and image processing – resulting in an exceptionally sharp picture.

– A new type of projection technology utilizing advanced processing for resolution enhancement, color, and image processing – resulting in an exceptionally sharp picture. Incredibly Bright Picture 3 – Capable of displaying 4K HDR content at an exceptional level of brightness for both color and white content. This not only provides for an amazing viewing experience but sets a new standard in this class of projection – allowing for all-day viewing in virtually any lighting environment.

– Capable of displaying HDR content at an exceptional level of brightness for both color and white content. This not only provides for an amazing viewing experience but sets a new standard in this class of projection – allowing for all-day viewing in virtually any lighting environment. Advanced HDR 5 Processing – Full 10-bit color processing accepting 100 percent of the HDR source information to faithfully reproduce HDR content for an exceptional visual performance.

– Full 10-bit color processing accepting 100 percent of the HDR source information to faithfully reproduce HDR content for an exceptional visual performance. Outstanding Color Accuracy 6 – Advanced 3-Chip 3LCD technology displays 100 percent of the RGB color signal for every frame. This allows for the Rec. 709 color space to be displayed for outstanding color accuracy.

– Advanced 3-Chip 3LCD technology displays 100 percent of the RGB color signal for every frame. This allows for the Rec. 709 color space to be displayed for outstanding color accuracy. Amazing Contrast – Advanced black density control individually pulses the laser light emitting from the Epson Dynamic Laser Array diodes to precisely suppress stray light within the signal – producing an incredible Dynamic Contrast Ratio exceeding 2,500,000:1.

– Advanced black density control individually pulses the laser light emitting from the Epson Dynamic Laser Array diodes to precisely suppress stray light within the signal – producing an incredible Dynamic Contrast Ratio exceeding 2,500,000:1. Digital Image Processing – Realtime 12-bit analog-to-digital video processing for smooth tonal transitions, while helping to eliminate banding, blocking, and other compression artifacts from the final visual performance. This powerful processor faithfully reproduces the source material the way it was intended to be shown.

– Realtime 12-bit analog-to-digital video processing for smooth tonal transitions, while helping to eliminate banding, blocking, and other compression artifacts from the final visual performance. This powerful processor faithfully reproduces the source material the way it was intended to be shown. Latest 18 Gbps HDMI 2.0 with ARC Support – Fully compatible with virtually all color formats, depths, and spaces while simultaneously supporting 4K HDR content at a full 60 Hz. This allows for outstanding compatibility with the latest 4K HDR content and next-generation gaming hardware.

– Fully compatible with virtually all color formats, depths, and spaces while simultaneously supporting HDR content at a full 60 Hz. This allows for outstanding compatibility with the latest HDR content and next-generation gaming hardware. Powered by Google – Included Android TV operating system with a simple-to-use remote – includes voice search with built-in Google Assistant. Watch all your favorite streaming channels including Netflix, HBO, Showtime, YouTube, Hulu, ESPN and more. Even stream live TV with apps like PlayStation Vue and YouTube TV.

– Included Android TV operating system with a simple-to-use remote – includes voice search with built-in Google Assistant. Watch all your favorite streaming channels including Netflix, HBO, Showtime, YouTube, Hulu, ESPN and more. Even stream live TV with apps like PlayStation Vue and YouTube TV. Award-Winning Service & Support – Standard two-year limited warranty, along with free technical phone support for the life of the product.

Product Availability & Pricing

The Epson LS500 Laser Projection TV1 will be available in the first quarter of 2020 through Magnolia and CEDIA dealers. The Epson LS500 Laser Projection TV1 will be available in black and white models with 100-inch (MSRP $4,999) and 120-inch (MSRP $5,999) SKUs.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than U.S. $10 billion.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 TV Tuner not included. Purchase of separate TV Tuner and Antenna are required to watch free over-the-air local channels.

2 Epson is the #1 projector brand worldwide and in the U.S. according to most recent quarterly data from PMA, a leading high-tech market research and publishing firm specializing in the display market.

3 Color brightness (color light output) and white brightness (white light output) will vary depending on usage conditions. Color light output measured in accordance with IDMS 15.4; white light output measured in accordance with ISO 21118.

4 4K Enhancement Technology shifts each pixel to achieve double Full HD resolution on screen. Resolution is Full HD in 3D Mode.

5 HDR performance available with select devices. For more information, see www.epson.com/hdrcompatibility.

6 Entire Rec. 709 color space can be displayed in Digital Cinema Mode only.

Products features, pricing and specifications are subject to change.

EPSON is a registered trademark and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. PRO-UHD is a registered trademark of Epson America, Inc. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2019 Epson America, Inc.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.epson.com

