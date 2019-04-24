Epson Reinforces Channel Market Support with Significant Investments in Top Talent Recruitment and Technology Development

LONG BEACH, Calif., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson America, Inc., a leading provider of superior performing printing solutions, underscores its commitment to the commercial business inkjet market with a strategic initiative focusing on the recruitment of seasoned channel leaders, expansion of its business printing portfolio with significant research and development, and bolstering personnel to support new business opportunities.

Epson recently named channel veteran Patty O'Brian as director of commercial sales for Epson's WorkForce Enterprise and Business Inkjet products. O'Brian will be responsible for driving demand for these Epson products in the channel and accelerating revenue growth. Under O'Brian's charge, Eric Wederbrand, former vice president of product management at SYNNEX and Scott Blitz former president at Arizona Office Technologies, a Xerox company have joined Epson as the WorkForce Enterprise and Business Inkjet products regional sales managers, bringing expertise from a long history in the industry. Wederbrand's and Blitz's teams are chartered with recruitment and activation of channel partners and sales growth through those partners by enabling them to pursue new business opportunities and secure more profit through compelling total cost of ownership.

"The business printing market is prime for a shift in technology. With Epson's PrecisionCore® Line Head Technology and channel-first approach, Epson is the ideal company to lead this transition," said Mark Mathews, vice president, commercial sales and marketing. "With a strong leadership team in place and technology solutions designed to meet the needs of future business challenges, Epson is positioned to usher in the year of inkjet in business."

In addition, Epson recently appointed Joseph Contreras as commercial marketing executive, tasked with leading portfolio management, strategic partnerships, software integration and support, and sales and marketing programs for WorkForce® Enterprise inkjet printing solutions. Prior to joining Epson, Contreras was the vice president of Product and Solutions Marketing for Toshiba America Business Solutions, Inc.

Epson has also made strong investments in R&D to enhance its Business Inkjet printer portfolio in order to brand inkjet as a major contender in the office printer market and ensure the Epson brand is recognizable to both dealers and customers. The WorkForce Enterprise printer series powered by PrecisionCore is an example of Epson's leadership in the channel space. The WorkForce Enterprise WF-C20590 color MFP offers businesses an affordable option to print in full color with print speeds of 100 ISO ppm†, with the WorkForce Enterprise WF-C17590 delivering the same output quality at 75 ISO ppm†.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. With a lineup that ranges from inkjet printers and digital printing systems to 3LCD projectors, watches and industrial robots, the company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the Epson Group comprises more than 81,000 employees in 85 companies around the world, and is proud of its contributions to the communities in which it operates and its ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impacts.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

† Black and color print speeds are measured in accordance with ISO/IEC 24734. Actual print times will vary based on factors including system configuration, software, and page complexity. For more information, visit www.epson.com/printspeed

EPSON, PrecisionCore and WorkForce are registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2019 Epson America, Inc.

