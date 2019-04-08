Epson Robots Honored by Vision Systems Design 2019 Innovators Awards Program

"Vision Systems Design's recognition of our new Force Guide underscores our commitment to meeting our customers' needs for a revolutionary force control system that opens up possibilities for robot automation in areas that were not possible before," said Gregg Brunnick, director of product management for Epson Robots. "Our Force Guide enables robots to tackle applications with high precision or high performance motion guidance requirements making it a great fit for a wide range of high precision applications."

Alan Bergstein, publisher of Vision Systems Design (http://www.vision-systems.com) said, "This prestigious program allows Vision Systems Design to celebrate and recognize the most innovative products and services in the vision and image processing industry. Our 2019 Honorees are an outstanding example of companies who are making an impact in the industry."



Epson Force Guide is a tightly integrated force control system that allows Epson Robots to sense and make precision moves using force feedback data. Powered by proprietary Epson Quartz Technology, it enables Epson robots to detect six axes of force with precision down to 0.1 N. Driven by real-time servo system integration, Force Guide delivers fast, tactile feedback to guide robots for high-precision parts placement.

The Innovators Awards are judged based on the following criteria:

Originality

Innovation

Impact on Designers, Systems Integrators, End Users

Fulfilling a need in the market that hasn't been addressed

Leveraging a novel technology

Cameras - visible

Cameras – 3D

Cameras – non-visible

Cameras – Specialty (High-speed, scientific)

Connectivity: Cables, connectors, extenders, interfaces, etc.

Embedded vision: Cameras, computers, boards, processors, development kit, components

Frame grabbers and boards

Image sensors

Lighting, lenses, and optics

Robotics

Software

Unmanned

Vision systems

About Vision Systems Design

Published since 1996, Vision Systems Design is a global resource for engineers, engineering managers and systems integrators that provides comprehensive global coverage of vision systems technologies, applications, and markets. Vision Systems Design's magazine, website (http://www.vision-systems.com), email newsletters and webcasts report on and analyze the latest technology and business developments and trends in the worldwide machine vision and image processing industry.

About The Vision Systems Design 2019 Innovators Awards program

The Vision Systems Design 2019 Innovators Awards program reviewed and recognized the most innovative products and services in the vision and image processing industry. Honorees were announced at Automate 2019 held in Chicago, IL, USA. Criteria used in the Innovators Awards ranking included: originality, innovation; impact on designers, systems integrators and end-users; fulfilling a need in the market that hasn't been addressed, leveraging a novel technology, and increasing productivity.

About Epson Robots

Epson Robots is a global leader in PC controlled precision factory automation, with an installed base of well over 85,000 robots worldwide and a product line of hundreds of models of easy to use SCARA, Cartesian and 6-Axis robots based on a common PC based platform. Building on a 35-year heritage, Epson Robots today delivers robots for precision assembly and material handling applications in the aerospace, appliance, automotive, biotechnology, consumer product, electronics, food processing, medical device, pharmaceutical, plastics, semiconductor, and telecommunication industries. For more information, visit www.epsonrobots.com

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. With a lineup that ranges from inkjet printers and digital printing systems to 3LCD projectors, watches and industrial robots, the company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the Epson Group comprises more than 81,000 employees in 85 companies around the world, and is proud of its contributions to the communities in which it operates and its ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impacts.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

Note: EPSON is a registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks

